Mannion picks up two more union endorsements in NY Senate race

Two unions joined other labor groups in supporting Democratic candidate John Mannion's bid for the 50th state Senate District seat.
Mannion, D-Westvale, has been endorsed by Ironworkers Local 60 and the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. Both unions have members in central New York.
Dave Haines, western New York regional manager of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, said his union will fight for "sustainable construction programs which can create jobs and stimulate the economy."
"At the same time, we understand it is necessary to protect our members from proposals which would weaken their ability to secure work at appropriate wages," Haines said. "That is why we are supporting John Mannion in the April special election."
John Clark, business manager of Ironworkers Local 60, added: "Ironworkers Local 60 is pleased to endorse John Mannion for state senator, knowing that John will be a strong advocate for the hardworking men and women of central New York."
Mannion has already announced several union endorsements in the 50th district race. He has been endorsed by New York State United Teachers — he's a biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus — and has the support of unions representing Auburn firefighters and police officers.
AFSCME Council 66, a union representing state and local government employees, also supports his campaign.
"Hardworking central New York families deserve fair pay, real benefits, safe working conditions and to know that they are being heard and respected by their state government," Mannion said. "We are currently the only New Yorkers without a voice in the state Senate, and I am working tirelessly to give our communities the representation we deserve in state government."
Mannion is the Democratic candidate in the April 28 special election to fill the vacant 50th district seat. The seat has been open since former state Sen. Bob Antonacci resigned at the end of last year to become a state Supreme Court judge.
Angi Renna, president of Sterling Financial Group, a financial consulting firm in Liverpool, is the Republican, Conservative and Independence candidate in the special election.
The 50th district includes portions of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
