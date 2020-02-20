Mannion picks up two more union endorsements in NY Senate race

Two unions joined other labor groups in supporting Democratic candidate John Mannion's bid for the 50th state Senate District seat.

Mannion, D-Westvale, has been endorsed by Ironworkers Local 60 and the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. Both unions have members in central New York.

Dave Haines, western New York regional manager of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, said his union will fight for "sustainable construction programs which can create jobs and stimulate the economy."

"At the same time, we understand it is necessary to protect our members from proposals which would weaken their ability to secure work at appropriate wages," Haines said. "That is why we are supporting John Mannion in the April special election."

John Clark, business manager of Ironworkers Local 60, added: "Ironworkers Local 60 is pleased to endorse John Mannion for state senator, knowing that John will be a strong advocate for the hardworking men and women of central New York."

