Mannion proposes NY gas tax cap as prices soar

As gas prices spike and some lawmakers call for the state gas tax to be suspended, state Sen. John Mannion is offering a compromise.

Mannion, D-Geddes, introduced a bill that would cap state sales taxes on gasoline at 25 cents, or 8% of $3.09 — the average per-gallon gas price in 2021, according to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

According to Mannion, his plan would effectively freeze state and county gas taxes if the price is above $3.09 per gallon. The state collects a 4% sales tax on gasoline. County sales tax rates can vary, but are usually set at 4%.

"This legislation strikes the right balance — it's a decisive action with immediate cost savings for New Yorkers while preserving the state's need to collect taxes and meet its revenue projections," he said. He added that "there would be no hardships or bureaucratic burdens placed on station owners or wholesalers."

Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, a Syracuse Democrat, is carrying the bill in her chamber. She agrees with Mannion that their legislation will provide immediate relief.

"People all over the country have watched as the price of gas at their local station has jumped by 50 cents or more within just the last week," Hunter said. "Families already struggling with inflation for basic goods at the grocery store have been especially hit hard."

The average gas price in New York is $4.43 per gallon, according to AAA. In Cayuga and Onondaga counties, the average price is $4.38 per gallon.

Republicans and even some Democrats in the state Legislature have been pushing for a state gas tax suspension. State Sens. Fred Akshar and Peter Oberacker, both Republicans, introduced a bill that would suspend the state gas tax until September.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is exploring ways to help New Yorkers as gas prices increase. However, she questioned whether suspending the gas tax would be effective.

"We don't have any guarantee that if you suspend a 10-cent per gallon tax on gas that it's actually going to result in lower taxes, because (the price is) going to keep going up," Hochul said. "I want to make sure that if we do something, it's actually going to have an impact."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

