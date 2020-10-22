Mannion, Renna debate need for next CNY state senator to be in majority

At a debate in Auburn Thursday, Republican candidate Angi Renna challenged one of Democratic nominee John Mannion's main arguments in his bid for the 50th Senate District seat: That the residents of Cayuga and Onondaga counties will be better off with him as senator because he would be a member of the majority conference.
The exchange occurred early in the debate at Cayuga Community College. The candidates were asked how they would address a potential backlog in constituent services created by the resignation of Bob Antonacci, who served one year as state senator before being elected to the state Supreme Court in 2019.
Throughout his campaign, Mannion, D-Geddes, has said that the vacancy hurt the district, especially during the pandemic. He reiterated that point Thursday afternoon, but also touted his ability to bring back funds to the district, which includes portions of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
"I will be in the Senate majority," Mannion said. "There are grants that are sitting on desks in Albany that have not been passed through. I have spoken with community representatives and elected officials about some of the problems that have occurred because we lacked a state senator."
One concern, Mannion continued, is arterial maintenance funding for the city of Auburn. The city has requested an increased commitment from the state to continue maintenance of the arterial that passes through the city.
Beyond funding for municipalities, Mannion emphasized the need for relief in communities across the district.
"We need someone in the Senate majority, in the Democratic Senate majority, that is going to make sure that we have legislation that works for us, that are voices and our values are heard and that when budgetary decisions are being made in that conference, there is someone there to advocate," he said.
Renna, R-Manlius, disputed Mannion's point that the next state senator in the 50th district needs to be in the majority to make a difference. Even though she hasn't been elected, she said she's already been working during the pandemic because constituents have contacted her seeking assistance.
She also responded to Mannion's comment that there are state grants that haven't been delivered to municipalities in the district because of a lack of representation. She said there is a state senator in a neighboring district who is in the majority — state Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat — who could've helped ensure the grants were released. But, Renna said, May "did not and could not do anything to help us."
"It has nothing to do with majority or minority," Renna said. "It has to do with willingness and the ideas to bring to the table to make sure that it gets done and I have those ideas. I have the plans and I will put those in motion and they are the plans that are best for central New York."
Mannion countered by saying that he had conversations with elected leaders in towns and villages, some of whom are Republicans, who told him that state grants for infrastructure projects weren't delivered because the district lacked representation.
Budgetary decisions, he said, are going to be made by the majority conference.
"The only thing slightly better than an empty chair in the Senate for the 50th Senate District is one in the Senate minority," Mannion said.
Renna ended the back-and-forth between the candidates by noting that she had similar conversations with local elected leaders. She again differed with Mannion that having a senator in the majority would've made a difference.
"If we had senators that were in the majority that cared, they would've pushed through those grants if they had the power to do so, which they did not do," she said.
Mannion is a second-time candidate for state Senate. He narrowly lost to Antonacci in 2018. This is Renna's first run for political office.
Early voting begins Saturday. There will be nine days of early voting, which concludes on Sunday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
