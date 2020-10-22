Mannion, Renna debate need for next CNY state senator to be in majority

Beyond funding for municipalities, Mannion emphasized the need for relief in communities across the district.

"We need someone in the Senate majority, in the Democratic Senate majority, that is going to make sure that we have legislation that works for us, that are voices and our values are heard and that when budgetary decisions are being made in that conference, there is someone there to advocate," he said.

Renna, R-Manlius, disputed Mannion's point that the next state senator in the 50th district needs to be in the majority to make a difference. Even though she hasn't been elected, she said she's already been working during the pandemic because constituents have contacted her seeking assistance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also responded to Mannion's comment that there are state grants that haven't been delivered to municipalities in the district because of a lack of representation. She said there is a state senator in a neighboring district who is in the majority — state Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat — who could've helped ensure the grants were released. But, Renna said, May "did not and could not do anything to help us."