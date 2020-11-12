Mannion shaves 2,000 votes off Renna's lead in NY Senate race

Before Election Day, Renna's campaign filed papers in state Supreme Court — the first step toward impounding ballots and having a judge oversee the absentee ballot counting process. Under a court order, Cayuga County could begin counting its 50th district ballots on Tuesday. Onondaga County had to wait until Thursday or when it finished counting ballots in the 53rd Senate District race, whichever was earlier.

When Cayuga County started its count, Mannion began to chip away at Renna's lead. In the town of Brutus, where Republicans have a voter enrollment advantage, Mannion received 30 more votes, 174 to 144, than Renna. He received one more vote, 69 to 68, than Renna in the town of Cato, another GOP stronghold.

Mannion not only outperformed Renna in GOP areas, but he overperformed in Democratic-friendly election districts. In Auburn Election District 11-3, he received nearly 70% of the vote. Democrats comprise more than 41% of voters in that election district.

To overcome Renna's election night lead, Mannion needed to win 59.15% of the absentees. After Thursday's counts, he is winning 63.8% of the absentee ballots.