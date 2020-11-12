Mannion shaves 2,000 votes off Renna's lead in NY Senate race

Despite hundreds of objections, John Mannion is cutting into Angi Renna's lead in the 50th state Senate District race.
Mannion, D-Geddes, gained 3,189 votes in Onondaga County on Thursday — the first day the county elections board could count absentees in the state Senate contest. Renna, R-Manlius, netted 1,492 votes.
After two days of counting in Cayuga County, Mannion has picked up 1,175 votes. Renna got 653 votes.
Renna, who led by 7,228 votes on election night, now has a 5,009-vote lead in the 50th district, 65,444 to 60,435. But that lead is expected to narrow as more absentee ballots are counted.
|SD-50
|Election night
|Absentees
|Total
|Percent
|Angi Renna (R)
|63,299
|2,145
|65,444
|51.99%
|John Mannion (D)
|56,071
|4,364
|60,435
|48.01%
Before Election Day, Renna's campaign filed papers in state Supreme Court — the first step toward impounding ballots and having a judge oversee the absentee ballot counting process. Under a court order, Cayuga County could begin counting its 50th district ballots on Tuesday. Onondaga County had to wait until Thursday or when it finished counting ballots in the 53rd Senate District race, whichever was earlier.
When Cayuga County started its count, Mannion began to chip away at Renna's lead. In the town of Brutus, where Republicans have a voter enrollment advantage, Mannion received 30 more votes, 174 to 144, than Renna. He received one more vote, 69 to 68, than Renna in the town of Cato, another GOP stronghold.
Mannion not only outperformed Renna in GOP areas, but he overperformed in Democratic-friendly election districts. In Auburn Election District 11-3, he received nearly 70% of the vote. Democrats comprise more than 41% of voters in that election district.
To overcome Renna's election night lead, Mannion needed to win 59.15% of the absentees. After Thursday's counts, he is winning 63.8% of the absentee ballots.
In Cayuga and Onondaga counties, attorneys and representatives for the two campaigns gathered to review ballots. There were more than 600 objections, including 574 in Onondaga County. Most of the objections were from Renna's team.
The objections mostly focus on technical aspects of the ballots, such as a voter's signature or whether the envelope was dated. But GOP representatives also targeted ballots that were cast by voters who used an online portal to request an absentee ballot. The state Board of Elections created a portal to make it easier for voters to request an absentee ballot. Republicans questioned the constitutionality of the portal when objecting to certain absentee ballots.
The fate of the ballots will be decided by a judge if Renna's campaign decides to pursue legal challenges.
Cayuga County should finish its canvass of 50th district ballots on Friday. There are three election districts remaining in the county. It's expected that those ballots will be opened and counted by noon.
Onondaga County will also resume its count on Friday. There are more than 30,000 ballots left to count in the district's largest county.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
