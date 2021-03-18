Mannion to break with NY Senate Democrats, vote against solitary confinement reform

After conversations with employees at Auburn Correctional Facility, Democratic state Sen. John Mannion said he will break with his party and vote against a solitary confinement reform bill that's expected to pass on Thursday.
The HALT Solitary Confinement Act, which the Assembly passed on Tuesday, would limit solitary confinement to 15 days in New York jails and prisons. In place of solitary confinement, or special housing units, there would be alternatives, including placement in residential rehabilitation units.
Critics of solitary confinement say it's inhumane and has contributed to more suicides in prison. Advocates cited research on the effects of solitary confinement that found it can contribute to other health problems.
The Senate bill is sponsored by state Sen. Julia Salazar, who chairs the Senate Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Committee. There are more than 30 cosponsors, all Democrats.
But Mannion, D-Geddes, told The Citizen Wednesday that he will not vote for the bill. He had conversations with workers at Auburn Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in his district, about the proposed legislation. He said these employees are worried about how it will affect their safety in the prison.
"This was a concern all along," he said. "I do believe that this decision is reflective of the district and I'm voting my conscience on this."
While Mannion is opposed to this bill, he reiterated his support for other criminal justice reforms. He noted that the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has made some changes to how solitary confinement is administered.
A 2019 report released by the department, which details the changes made as part of a settlement between inmates and the state, revealed that there was a 42% decrease in the number of incarcerated individuals who were placed into special housing units, or solitary confinement. The report also mentions "SHU-alternative programs" that were created or in development.
Advocates and lawmakers have been pushing the state to do more to address solitary confinement. In 2019, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reached an agreement with state legislative leaders to limit the use of solitary confinement in prisons. But the new rules haven't been adopted.
Mannion thinks that the use of solitary confinement is needed to isolate dangerous incarcerated individuals. And while he agrees that long-term solitary confinement is "inhumane," he's concerned about the legislation's effects.
"Some of the new restrictions, I'm afraid, may put other people in (the incarcerated population) and certainly corrections officers and other staff in a less safe environment," he said.
