Mannion to break with NY Senate Democrats, vote against solitary confinement reform

While Mannion is opposed to this bill, he reiterated his support for other criminal justice reforms. He noted that the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has made some changes to how solitary confinement is administered.

A 2019 report released by the department, which details the changes made as part of a settlement between inmates and the state, revealed that there was a 42% decrease in the number of incarcerated individuals who were placed into special housing units, or solitary confinement. The report also mentions "SHU-alternative programs" that were created or in development.

Advocates and lawmakers have been pushing the state to do more to address solitary confinement. In 2019, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reached an agreement with state legislative leaders to limit the use of solitary confinement in prisons. But the new rules haven't been adopted.

Mannion thinks that the use of solitary confinement is needed to isolate dangerous incarcerated individuals. And while he agrees that long-term solitary confinement is "inhumane," he's concerned about the legislation's effects.

"Some of the new restrictions, I'm afraid, may put other people in (the incarcerated population) and certainly corrections officers and other staff in a less safe environment," he said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

