Mannion visits Auburn school, highlights state aid increase, SRO funding

AUBURN — State Sen. John Mannion was back in a classroom Thursday.
Mannion, a former high school biology teacher, visited Herman Elementary School in Auburn to highlight the increased aid for the school district that's in the 2021-22 state budget.
State aid for the Auburn Enlarged City School District will rise from $45.4 million to $49 million, an 8.06% increase. The district will also receive $1.47 million more in foundation aid — the main funding source for New York school districts.
Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said it's the largest increase in foundation aid for the district in 15 years.
"We've been in a fight for many, many years here for equity and getting the children of Auburn the fair share of foundation aid," said Pirozzolo, who joined Mannion for a tour of Herman Elementary. "It's been a fight since 2008, and we continue that fight."
Mannion, D-Geddes, is familiar with Auburn's annual push for more state aid. When he was a teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus, he would travel to Albany for meetings with state legislators about the need for additional aid. He recalled meeting with two of Cayuga County's former representatives — state Sen. John DeFrancisco, one of his predecessors, and Assemblyman Gary Finch.
"I thought we had it bad at West Genesee," he said. "But I heard the stories of the representatives from Auburn. I heard about how chronically they were underfunded."
Those discussions were in Mannion's mind during the budget process. As the lone member of Cayuga County's state delegation that caucuses with a majority conference, he was in a stronger position to advocate for the Auburn school district.
The 2021-22 state budget contains $3 billion more in school aid. While that will bring much-needed funding to Auburn and other school districts, Mannion knows it doesn't address the long-standing problems with the education funding formula.
For years, state lawmakers have complained about the way foundation aid is distributed in New York. The formula, they say, is outdated. This leads to some districts, including Auburn, receiving less money per pupil than others.
The aid formula has had an adverse effect on Auburn. Mannion explained that it affects the programs offered to students. It can result in fewer aides and longer bus rides.
With the additional funding, Pirozzolo said they can offer more art and music programs. He also said the district plans to create more support services positions and hiring more counselors and social workers.
But Mannion acknowledged that there is more work to do to fix the problems with how schools are funded in New York.
"I was proud to support record-setting funding in the state budget to help our schools and a commitment to continue to support those schools," he said. "But beyond that, to fix a broken formula and make sure that the kids of Auburn have whatever they need."
Danielle Wood, an Auburn school board member who has two children attending Herman Elementary, compared her experience in school to today's students. There are less opportunities, she said, and larger class sizes.
She credited Mannion for his efforts to secure funding for the Auburn school district, which she says will benefit the entire community.
"It will impact everyone to have our students have the same things that other students have," she said.
The state aid increase wasn't the only reason for Mannion's visit. He also announced that the district will receive $275,000 to fund its school resource officer program.
According to Mannion's office, the funding will support the work of four school resource officers who cover the district's seven schools.
