Mannion votes for NY bill allowing Hochul to replace running mate

State Sen. John Mannion joined other Democrats in the state Legislature in voting for a bill on Monday that allows former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin to decline his nomination, clearing the way for Gov. Kathy Hochul to select a new running mate.

Hochul signed the bill Monday evening and Benjamin announced earlier in the day that he would use the new law to file the necessary paperwork to decline his ballot spot. Hochul would then choose a new running mate who will run in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor on June 28. There are two other Democrats in the race — Ana Maria Archila and Diana Reyna.

Mannion, D-Geddes, told The Citizen on Monday that the situation was not ideal, but that "these are really extraordinary circumstances."

"If you take the current governor and the former lieutenant governor out of the equation, I just think it's in the best interests of the people of the state of New York for governors to be able to choose their ticket and present that ticket to voters," he said. "I just don't think it's in anybody's interests to have somebody on the ballot who is no longer seeking the seat and who, if elected, would resign immediately."

The measure approved by state lawmakers allows candidates who have been arrested or charged with misdemeanors or felony crimes to decline a nomination. This would allow them to be replaced on the ballot by another candidate.

Prior to the bill's enactment, there were only three ways to remove a candidate from the ballot: If they moved out of state, were nominated for another office, or died.

Benjamin, a Democrat, resigned in April after being charged in a public corruption case. Hochul, who became governor in August after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation, picked Benjamin to be her running mate. One of the charges Benjamin faces is related to his background check prior to being appointed lieutenant governor.

Hochul, who pushed for the change allowing her to choose a new running mate, has been criticized by members of both parties. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Suozzi and Reyna, his running mate, held a press conference Monday to pan the legislation. In a statement, Suozzi said the measure covers up that Hochul "put a known-corrupt LG on her ticket."

Reyna added that it's "another example of Albany's culture of corruption where elected officials can bend the laws when it's politically expedient."

Republicans also opposed the bill. Mannion was the only member of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation who voted for the bill in the state Assembly or Senate. Four Republicans — state Sens. Pam Helming and Peter Oberacker, along with Assembly members John Lemondes and Brian Manktelow — voted against it.

The state Assembly passed the bill, but it came after a close 33-29 vote in the Senate. Some Democratic senators opposed the bill, including state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who heads the Senate Ethics and Internal Governance Committee.

But Mannion thinks the legislation will make the law less archaic when it comes to situations where candidates are hoping to be removed from the ballot.

"My preference would be that this isn't necessary, particularly right now," he said. "But sometimes it takes a crisis to make some meaningful reforms."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

