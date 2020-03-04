Mannion vs. Renna: Candidates ready for special election to fill CNY state Senate seat

Renna panned the "unpredictable" nature of the formula which makes it difficult for school districts to plan from year to year. She would push for a simpler funding formula for school districts, but also wants to ensure that Auburn and other schools receive more equitable funding.

Along with the state aid formula, Renna plans to advocate for vocational training programs. Cuomo's budget proposal could hurt the BOCES system, which provides vocational training opportunities to students.

"I don't want to risk those programs," she said. "I think those programs are very important for our local communities. I work with a lot of small business owners that are having a hard time finding employees in certain trades ... Not everybody is going to go to college. Not everybody needs to go to college. We got to make sure that we've got the right funding and support for our vocational and occupational training, as well.

Top priority

Renna said her goal is to take central New Yorkers' views to Albany.

"This is not my race. This is our race. It's the race for the people of central New York," she said. "If elected, I have one top priority which is to be the voice for the people of this district, not the special interests or New York City."