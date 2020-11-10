Mannion vs. Renna: Cayuga County begins counting absentees in NY Senate race

AUBURN — John Mannion is starting to chip away at Angi Renna's lead in the 50th state Senate District race after the Cayuga County Board of Elections began counting absentee and affidavit ballots on Tuesday.
Mannion, D-Geddes, added 430 votes on the first day of the absentee ballot count, while Renna, R-Manlius, netted 291. Renna's lead is now 7,089 votes, 63,590 to 56,501, over Mannion.
The county elections board opened more than 700 ballots in six election districts, including three in the city of Auburn. That's where Mannion has an advantage over Renna. He received 187 of his 430 votes in three city election districts.
But the Democratic candidate also had good performances in two towns, Brutus and Cato, where Republicans have voter enrollment advantages. Mannion received 174 in two town of Brutus election districts. Renna garnered 144 votes in the town.
In Cato, Mannion picked up 69 more votes. Renna got 68.
The counting began Tuesday after delays to legal maneuvering in the 50th district. Before Election Day, Renna's campaign initiated the process to potentially impound the absentee ballots in the district, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Cayuga County planned to start its count on Saturday, but decided to hold off until Monday because of the court proceedings.
A state Supreme Court judge cleared Cayuga County to start its count on Tuesday. Onondaga County can begin counting absentee ballots in the 50th district when it finishes its count of 53rd district ballots or on Thursday, whichever is earlier.
Attorneys and representatives for both campaigns were present as the Cayuga County Board of Elections began its absentee ballot count. Renna's campaign objected to some ballots for various reasons, whether it was because of a voter's signature, their registration status or that they voted in the wrong election district.
Couples and voters who lived in the same household faced additional scrutiny because of the signature requirement on the absentee ballots. In at least one instance, Renna's attorneys objected to a pair of ballots because, in their view, the signatures appeared to be similar.
It will be up to the judge to decide whether the ballots should be opened or rejected.
After a lengthy process, the votes were counted. The early tally puts Mannion on pace to overtake Renna in the 50th district. Based on the total number of absentees (nearly 40,000), he needs a little over 59% of the ballots to win the election. With 430 votes on Tuesday, he picked up 59.64% of the vote.
However, most of the absentee ballots are in Onondaga County. There are about 37,000 absentee ballots to count in the part of the county that's in the 50th district.
With Veterans Day on Wednesday, the Cayuga County Board of Elections will take the day off. The counting resumes Thursday morning.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
