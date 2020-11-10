Mannion vs. Renna: Cayuga County begins counting absentees in NY Senate race

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A state Supreme Court judge cleared Cayuga County to start its count on Tuesday. Onondaga County can begin counting absentee ballots in the 50th district when it finishes its count of 53rd district ballots or on Thursday, whichever is earlier.

Attorneys and representatives for both campaigns were present as the Cayuga County Board of Elections began its absentee ballot count. Renna's campaign objected to some ballots for various reasons, whether it was because of a voter's signature, their registration status or that they voted in the wrong election district.

Couples and voters who lived in the same household faced additional scrutiny because of the signature requirement on the absentee ballots. In at least one instance, Renna's attorneys objected to a pair of ballots because, in their view, the signatures appeared to be similar.

It will be up to the judge to decide whether the ballots should be opened or rejected.