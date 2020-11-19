Mannion vs. Renna race could decide whether NY Senate Democrats have supermajority

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While absentee ballots are being counted in other counties across the state, the process has come to a halt in Onondaga County. The absentee canvass has been suspended until Nov. 30 due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the county elections board. There have been at least eight cases at the board and other employees had to quarantine because they were exposed to the virus.

Since observers and others who were at the elections board for the absentee ballot count may have been exposed to the virus, the county election commissioners decided to wait until Nov. 30 to resume the canvass.

Depending on what happens in other competitive state Senate races, there could be a lot of eyes on Onondaga County when the counting continues later this month.

In the 40th state Senate District, former Westchester County Executive and 2014 GOP gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino had an election night lead over incumbent Democrat Peter Harckham. Astorino leads by about 5,900 votes over Harckham, but there are approximately 25,000 more ballots to count in that race.