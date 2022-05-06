Mannion wants NY workers' comp benefits for people who get Lyme disease on the job

When he was a teacher, state Sen. John Mannion had colleagues whose lives were disrupted by the effects of Lyme disease.

As a state lawmaker, he wants to do something to help.

Mannion, D-Geddes, has authored legislation that would extend workers' compensation coverage to workers who contract Lyme disease or other tick-borne illnesses while on the job. He announced the bill in the first week of May, which is Lyme Disease Awareness Month.

"I've seen in my own family and my own workplace how disruptive and long term Lyme disease can be," he said. "Unfortunately, Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases are generally hard to diagnose. Symptoms often mimic those of dozens of other illnesses and can be misdiagnosed as mental illness, depression, or nutritional deficiencies.

"I've seen teachers use up all their sick time and be forced to go on unpaid leave because of Lyme disease. My legislation will extend vital workers' compensation to New Yorkers who contract a tick-borne illness, including Lyme disease while they are on the job."

If approved, the bill could help workers who have outdoor jobs and are exposed to ticks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorizes New York as a state with a high incidence of Lyme disease. In 2019, the state had 2,847 confirmed cases of Lyme disease and 1,396 probable cases.

Climate change is a factor in the presence of ticks and the increase in Lyme disease, according to Mannion. New York is having longer and more severe tick seasons, but the majority of tick bites reported by individuals occur in the warmer months when ticks are most active.

The Central New York Lyme & Tick-borne Disease Alliance supports Mannion's legislation. Mannion presented the group with a state Senate proclamation honoring their efforts to raise awareness about Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases.

Royale Scuderi, the alliance's executive director, said ticks and tick-borne illnesses are a growing threat in central New York.

"I have personally experienced the devastating impact of tick-borne disease on myself and my family," Scuderi said. "That's why I'm so passionate about increasing awareness and educating people about tick disease prevention. I don't want anyone to have to go through what I did."

Mannion's bill has been referred to the state Senate Labor Committee. There is a version of the bill in the Assembly that's been introduced by Assemblywoman Didi Barrett.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.