Mannion will run for reelection in new Onondaga, Oswego NY Senate district

State Sen. John Mannion saw most of the municipalities he represents placed in a new, neighboring district. But that won't prevent him from seeking another term.

Mannion, D-Geddes, announced Thursday that he will run to represent the newly drawn 50th Senate District. The district includes parts of Onondaga and Oswego counties. The town of Geddes is in the district.

In a statement, Mannion says he's all in for his reelection bid.

"As a lifelong central New Yorker, it has been an honor beyond measure to be our voice in the halls of Albany for the past two years," he said. "I'm excited to fight for the residents of the new 50th district with the same vigor and determination I'm fighting for the residents of the current 50th district. Every central New York community deserves great schools, great jobs, a clean environment, public safety, and a fair share of state resources."

Mannion was first elected to the state Senate in 2020, but his current district is different. The existing 50th district includes part of Syracuse, several Onondaga County towns, most of Auburn and the towns of Brutus, Cato, Ira and Sennett in Cayuga County.

The new map that was approved by a state Supreme Court judge last week puts the Onondaga County towns of Camillus, Cicero, Clay, DeWitt, Geddes, Manlius and Salina in a district with parts of Oswego County, including the cities of Fulton and Oswego. A handful of the Onondaga County towns are in Mannion's current district, but most of the district will be new to him.

The political makeup of the district will be similar. While President Joe Biden won the new 50th district with nearly 54% of the vote, it is a winnable seat for Republicans.

Before being elected to the state Senate, Mannion was a teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus. After unsuccessfully running for state Senate in 2018, he came back and won the seat in 2020.

"I will continue to bring to Albany a teacher's ethos, the sensibilities of a husband and father, and the central New York work ethic that's so familiar to all of us," he said. "I can't wait to crisscross the new district and speak to voters!"

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.