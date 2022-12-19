Mannion wins NY Senate race by 10 votes, Democrats keep state Senate supermajority

The race between Democratic state Sen. John Mannion and Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff is a reminder of the axiom, "Every vote counts."

State Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte ordered the election boards in Onondaga and Oswego counties to certify the election, with Mannion, D-Geddes, winning by 10 votes over Shiroff in the 50th Senate District.

Mannion led Shiroff, R-Manlius, by 17 votes following a recount. State law requires a recount if the margin of victory is 0.5% or 20 votes.

After the recount, DelConte reviewed objections to more than 180 ballots. Attorneys for the candidates and election boards were in court last week for a hearing on the objections, then DelConte issued his order on Monday. His order resulted in 18 votes being removed from Mannion's count, while Shiroff lost 11. While that helped Shiroff cut into Mannion's lead, it wasn't enough to win the race.

"With no more votes left to count, this race is over and I'm honored to have been reelected to represent in the New York State Senate the place that my family and I have lived in and loved our entire lives," Mannion said. "I am grateful for the support and confidence in my leadership from everyone who participated in this election in Onondaga and Oswego counties."

Shiroff is disappointed with the outcome of the race, but described her campaign as an "incredible experience."

"This race has proven how important it is to make your voice heard and how important every single vote is," she said. "I want to thank my family, team and all of my amazing supporters." She also wished Mannion well and plans to seek "opportunities to serve my community in the future."

Mannion's victory is significant because it ensures that state Senate Democrats, who won 42 seats, will have a supermajority in the 63-seat chamber.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins congratulated Mannion on his win.

"(Mannion) is a valued member of the Senate and that is why the voters have sent him back to Albany," Stewart-Cousins said.

Mannion, who has represented parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties for the last two years, was targeted, in part, because of redistricting. A court-appointed special master redraw state Senate district maps and created the new district that includes parts of Onondaga and Oswego counties.

Republicans have a slight enrollment advantage in the new 50th district, with nearly 2,000 more active GOP voters than Democrats. There are also more than 60,000 unaffiliated voters in the district. Mannion was able to overcome that disadvantage by a narrow margin.

With the election settled, Mannion is looking ahead to his second term in the state Senate.

"I can't wait to hit the ground running and continue to deliver great things for my constituents and all of central New York including making Micron a success, having excellent schools, safe communities, a robust economy, a clean environment, reliable energy, and an unwavering support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities," he said.