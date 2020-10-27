Mannion, with help of NY Senate Democrats, maintains financial lead over Renna

According to his campaign filing, Mannion spent $76,255 on TV ads.

Renna received help from one of central New York's top leaders. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon's PAC, MAC PAC, donated $11,800. Believe in New York PAC, which has supported other GOP candidates, gave $10,000. Friends of Joe Griffo, the campaign committee for the Mohawk Valley Republican state senator, chipped in $5,000.

Like Mannion, Renna's largest expense was TV ads. Her campaign spent $61,712 on commercials, according to her financial report.

The two candidates are vying to fill a seat that's been vacant since the beginning of the year. Bob Antonacci, who defeated Mannion in the 50th district race two years ago, served the first year of his term. But in November, he was elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge. He resigned from the Senate at the end of 2019.

A special election was called to fill the seat, but it was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 50th district includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

