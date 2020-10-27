Mannion, with help of NY Senate Democrats, maintains financial lead over Renna

Entering the final full of week of the campaign, Democratic candidate John Mannion continues to hold a large financial advantage over Republican Angi Renna in the 50th Senate District race.
Mannion, D-Geddes, raised $219,602 in a three-week period, according to his 11-day pre-general election filing. His campaign spent $111,387 and has $195,446 in the bank.
Individual donors gave $29,803 to Mannion's campaign. He also received $61,100 from political action committees and other groups.
Renna, R-Manlius, raised $64,640 in the same period and spent $75,301. Her campaign reported a closing balance of $32,863.
She received $15,465 from individual donors and $29,600 from PACs and other groups.
Most of Mannion's money came from the state Senate Democrats. Records show the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee transferred $127,949 to support the Syracuse-area Democrat. He also received an $11,800 donations from Friends of Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the campaign committee for the top Democrat and Senate majority leader.
Mannion's largest expense was television ads. He's running an ad now that highlights his platform and background as an educator. He is an Advanced Placement biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus.
According to his campaign filing, Mannion spent $76,255 on TV ads.
Renna received help from one of central New York's top leaders. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon's PAC, MAC PAC, donated $11,800. Believe in New York PAC, which has supported other GOP candidates, gave $10,000. Friends of Joe Griffo, the campaign committee for the Mohawk Valley Republican state senator, chipped in $5,000.
Like Mannion, Renna's largest expense was TV ads. Her campaign spent $61,712 on commercials, according to her financial report.
The two candidates are vying to fill a seat that's been vacant since the beginning of the year. Bob Antonacci, who defeated Mannion in the 50th district race two years ago, served the first year of his term. But in November, he was elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge. He resigned from the Senate at the end of 2019.
A special election was called to fill the seat, but it was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 50th district includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
