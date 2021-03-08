Marc Molinaro considering runs for NY governor, Congress in 2022

For now, his focus is on the COVID-19 pandemic. But Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is considering runs for higher office in 2022.
Molinaro told The Citizen's Eye on NY podcast that he is contemplating campaigns for either Congress or governor next year. He doesn't have a timetable for a decision, but plans to give it more serious consideration once there is more progress in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process.
"What I've learned these last 12 months is that we need competency," Molinaro said in an interview. "I've always thought this, but it's not a sexy thing to talk about."
A three-term county executive, Molinaro was the Republican nominee for governor in 2018. He lost by 23 points to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who won his third term that year.
Molinaro is one of several Republicans who have been mentioned as possible Republican gubernatorial candidates. A few members of New York's GOP congressional delegation, including U.S. Reps. Tom Reed, Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin, are considering whether to run for governor.
There has been growing interest in the gubernatorial race because of Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes and the sexual harassment allegations against the governor. He said Sunday that he won't resign. For now, he still plans to run for a fourth term as governor in 2022.
But Molinaro isn't limiting his thought process to the gubernatorial campaign. He is also considering a run for Congress next year. If he does run, he would likely challenge U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, a Hudson Valley Democrat.
Molinaro was approached about running against Delgado in 2020. He decided not to run for Congress last year.
There will be other factors that could affect Molinaro's decision to run for Congress. New York is expected to lose at least one congressional seat when the districts are redrawn next year.
"These last 12 months have made it perfectly clear that we have had a lot of talk from a lot of politicians," Molinaro said. "We've got bullies. We've had tyrants. We've had lazy folks who don't necessarily want to do much more than collect their government paycheck as elected officials.
"I just think that we need real competence, real compassion and real serious people who will help us learn from what we've experienced, but also ask the question: What's next? How do we take on this challenge that we have? How do we confront the opportunities ahead of us? What do we do next? And what we do next will define us."
Molinaro, 45, was first elected Dutchess County executive in 2011. He was reelected in 2015 and 2019. Before serving as county executive, he was a state assemblyman for 2 1/2 terms.
Early in his career, he was a local government official. He was elected to serve as a village trustee in Tivoli at age 18. One year later, he was elected mayor. He also served on the Dutchess County Legislature.
"Right now, I do have this responsibility and it's an important one," Molinaro said of his current job as Dutchess County executive. "As we get closer to vaccines being more distributed, that's the appropriate time to start thinking about the future of politics."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.