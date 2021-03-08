Marc Molinaro considering runs for NY governor, Congress in 2022

But Molinaro isn't limiting his thought process to the gubernatorial campaign. He is also considering a run for Congress next year. If he does run, he would likely challenge U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, a Hudson Valley Democrat.

Molinaro was approached about running against Delgado in 2020. He decided not to run for Congress last year.

There will be other factors that could affect Molinaro's decision to run for Congress. New York is expected to lose at least one congressional seat when the districts are redrawn next year.

"These last 12 months have made it perfectly clear that we have had a lot of talk from a lot of politicians," Molinaro said. "We've got bullies. We've had tyrants. We've had lazy folks who don't necessarily want to do much more than collect their government paycheck as elected officials.

"I just think that we need real competence, real compassion and real serious people who will help us learn from what we've experienced, but also ask the question: What's next? How do we take on this challenge that we have? How do we confront the opportunities ahead of us? What do we do next? And what we do next will define us."