Martin Sheen, president on TV's 'The West Wing,' supporting Dana Balter for Congress

In a statement, she shared that she's a huge fan of "The West Wing."

"The show inspires me as an example of how government can and should be a force for good in people's lives," Balter said. "It was the show that first introduced me to the idea that politics can be a vehicle for bringing about policy change. Years later, it feels like I've come full circle. Now I'm fighting for affordable health care, economic policies that lift up people who are struggling, and an end to big money's influence in politics. I think 'President Bartlet' would be proud."

Sheen has been an activist and involved in Democratic politics throughout his life. In recent years, he supported Obama in 2008 and 2012 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In the 2020 race, Sheen is supporting candidates who are pushing for action on climate change, accessible health care and prioritizing people over special interests, according to Balter's campaign.

Sheen wrote in his email to Balter's supporters that the 2020 election is "perhaps the most consequential election of our lifetimes."

"And I can't picture a better person to represent NY-24 than Dana Balter," he continued. "Dana's determination, and commitment to fighting for NY-24 is evident in her career and her character. She will bring values that are sorely needed to Washington and work to make life better for NY-24."

