Mary Nelson will be John Katko's guest for President Trump's State of the Union

Mary Nelson, a Syracuse community leader, will join U.S. Rep. John Katko for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday.
Katko, R-Camillus, invited Nelson to be his guest for the State of the Union. Each member of Congress is given an additional ticket to have one guest for the national address.
Nelson is president and CEO of The Mary Nelson Youth Center and she founded the annual Youth Day BBQ and Backpack Giveaway. She launched the event, which has provided supplies to thousands of students in the Syracuse area, after her nephew was shot and killed.
While Nelson is in Washington, D.C., she will join Katko for a meeting with the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
With the invitation to Nelson, Katko hopes to highlight efforts to combat poverty, especially in Syracuse. Syracuse has high poverty rates among black and Hispanic populations. The city's overall poverty rate is the ninth-worst in the country.
You have free articles remaining.
"Addressing poverty starts with helping the children who live it," Nelson said. "In central New York, many children are left without the proper resources they need to feel safe and grow. I care deeply about the youth in our community and came to Washington to learn about ways in which I can continue my work to empower children.
Nelson continued, "Thank you to Congressman Katko for inviting me and for focusing in Congress on ways to address poverty in central New York. Working together is the only way we can rid our community of poverty."
According to his office, Katko's efforts to address poverty include supporting the reauthorization of the Child Health Insurance Program, increased funding for early education and he backed an expansion of P-TECH job training programs.
He's also supported federal investments in housing and preserving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP has been targeted for cuts by the Trump administration, but Katko has split with the president and other Republicans to oppose slashing the program.
In a statement, Katko recalled working as a federal prosecutor and seeing how "generational poverty deflates opportunity and destroys self-worth." He praised Nelson's efforts to combat poverty in Syracuse.
"Systemic poverty does not just hurt those who live it — it hurts our entire community," Katko said. "We need to prioritize policies that support growth in our communities and provide stepping stones out of poverty and toward economic opportunity. But these policies rely on partnerships with organizations and advocates like Mary that do incredible work to lift families out of poverty, and I am humbled to fight alongside her."
Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the House of Representatives. The speech will be televised on the major networks and some cable news outlets.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.