Mary Nelson will be John Katko's guest for President Trump's State of the Union

Mary Nelson, a Syracuse community leader, will join U.S. Rep. John Katko for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday.

Katko, R-Camillus, invited Nelson to be his guest for the State of the Union. Each member of Congress is given an additional ticket to have one guest for the national address.

Nelson is president and CEO of The Mary Nelson Youth Center and she founded the annual Youth Day BBQ and Backpack Giveaway. She launched the event, which has provided supplies to thousands of students in the Syracuse area, after her nephew was shot and killed.

While Nelson is in Washington, D.C., she will join Katko for a meeting with the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

With the invitation to Nelson, Katko hopes to highlight efforts to combat poverty, especially in Syracuse. Syracuse has high poverty rates among black and Hispanic populations. The city's overall poverty rate is the ninth-worst in the country.

"Addressing poverty starts with helping the children who live it," Nelson said. "In central New York, many children are left without the proper resources they need to feel safe and grow. I care deeply about the youth in our community and came to Washington to learn about ways in which I can continue my work to empower children.