Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorses John Katko for Congress: 'He is a problem solver'

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who has been critical of President Donald Trump and mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, has endorsed U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District.
Hogan recorded a video announcing his support for Katko's reelection bid. In the video, the two-term governor of a blue state praises Katko's legislative record and focus on bipartisanship.
"John Katko is different," Hogan said. "He stands out in Congress as someone who is working tirelessly to get things done. He is a problem solver — willing to work across party lines to deliver results for his community and for our country."
The endorsement gives Katko support from one of the most prominent critics of Trump within the GOP. Hogan, like Katko, didn't vote for Trump in 2016. He hasn't pledged to support his reelection bid this year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hogan has panned Trump's response to the outbreak.
After not supporting Trump four years ago, Katko endorsed the president for reelection in January.
Hogan was first elected governor in 2014 — the same year Katko was elected to Congress. He has won two terms in Maryland, a Democratic stronghold, and has high approval ratings. A poll found his approval rating was above 70% in September.
He has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.
"Like John, I represent both Republicans and Democrats. And our approach to governing is similar," Hogan said. "We're focused on being a voice for everyone we represent — regardless of party. We need strong and independent leaders like John Katko in office, and I'm proud to support him."
Katko has been recognized as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. In June, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce presented him with the inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. The Lugar Center and the McCourt School for Public Policy at Georgetown University rated the GOP congressman as the second-most bipartisan member of Congress based, in part, on his cosponsorship of Democratic-led bills.
Katko is facing a tough reelection bid in the 24th district. His opponent is Democratic challenger Dana Balter. It's a rematch of the 2018 election, which Katko won by five percentage points.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.