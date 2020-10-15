Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorses John Katko for Congress: 'He is a problem solver'

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who has been critical of President Donald Trump and mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, has endorsed U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District.

Hogan recorded a video announcing his support for Katko's reelection bid. In the video, the two-term governor of a blue state praises Katko's legislative record and focus on bipartisanship.

"John Katko is different," Hogan said. "He stands out in Congress as someone who is working tirelessly to get things done. He is a problem solver — willing to work across party lines to deliver results for his community and for our country."

The endorsement gives Katko support from one of the most prominent critics of Trump within the GOP. Hogan, like Katko, didn't vote for Trump in 2016. He hasn't pledged to support his reelection bid this year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hogan has panned Trump's response to the outbreak.

After not supporting Trump four years ago, Katko endorsed the president for reelection in January.