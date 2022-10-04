May getting to know Cayuga County as she seeks another term in NY Senate

It's a new district for state Sen. Rachel May, but it has some similarities to her current one.

May, a Syracuse Democrat, is seeking a third term in the state senate. She is running for reelection in the newly drawn 48th district that includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. The cities of Auburn and Syracuse are in the district.

Before the senate maps were redrawn, May's district stretched eastward. Part of Syracuse was in the district, along with six towns in Onondaga County. She also represented all of Madison County and a couple of towns in Oneida County.

While the two districts are geographically different, May sees one shared trait: both have rural and urban areas.

"It has put me in this position of educating my colleagues a lot, especially my downstate colleagues, about agriculture and the struggles rural communities face. Also about our smaller cities, too," she told The Citizen. "I feel like that's been my mission — to make sure that the concerns of central New York really are on the front burner in Albany."

The new district, she said, is "like the old one on steroids."

The 48th includes more Onondaga County towns, especially in the western part of the county, than what's in the existing 53rd district. And with all of Cayuga County in the district, it gives May more areas to get to know.

She has been holding events in Cayuga County and meeting voters at their homes. One issue that she is prioritizing is water quality. There are four Finger Lakes in the district, including Owasco Lake, which supplies drinking water to the city of Auburn and surrounding municipalities.

"The freshwater issues are at the front of people's minds and protecting the lakes and streams, making sure that we're doing what we need to do to protect those watersheds is really important to people," May said. "In some ways for me, that's a great fit because I've been working on that for decades."

Before May was elected to the state senate in 2018, she was the director of sustainability education at Syracuse University. She also served on the board of the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency, the county's waste management agency.

One issue she hopes to address on behalf of Auburn and Cayuga County is how schools are funded. While the state has acted to fully fund foundation aid for schools, concerns remain about the formula used to determine how much each district gets. May acknowledged that while the recent foundation aid funding has been good for Syracuse, she doesn't think it's been as good for Auburn.

"I really want to work on that to learn how is the formula failing and what are the needs of those schools so that we can make sure every school, every kid, every teacher, every school district has what they need," she said.

May has been meeting with elected officials and visiting local fire and police departments. She has toured farms and local parks, including the county-run Emerson Park on Owasco Lake.

While she has spent a lot of time in Auburn, she has visited other parts of the county. She said she stopped at Summerhill Brewing, a brewery in the southern part of the county.

She also likes to get out on the water. She said she sometimes brings her canoe with her if she is going to be near one of the lakes.

"I've been trying to see the county from a lot of different angles," May said.

May has two opponents in the 48th Senate District race. Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, a Republican, and Conservative candidate Justin Coretti, of Owasco, are also on the ballot.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.