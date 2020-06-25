May, NY senators to McConnell: Local governments need federal aid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A group of New York state senators are urging the U.S. Senate leader to support funding for local governments that are struggling due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the six senators — including state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and state Sen. Rachel May, who represents the Syracuse area — wrote that the U.S. Senate's failure to approve aid for state and local governments has "pushed New York into a desperate financial situation, and the state has taken drastic measures as a result."

The letter followed the revelation that New York is withholding $74 million in aid payments to cities, including Auburn and Syracuse. For Syracuse, it's a $12 million hit. Auburn will receive about $1 million less in state funding.

The state took that action because of a revenue shortfall and the lack of federal government assistance to help state and local governments facing financial struggles because of the pandemic.

"This has real-world consequences for the citizens we represent, and not only will it detrimentally impact our localities' ability to fight COVID, but it will also undermine their ability to provide basic services," the senators wrote. "The time to act is now."