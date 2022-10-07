May outraises, outspends Abbott, Coretti in Auburn-area NY Senate race

With help from Senate Democrats and unions, state Sen. Rachel May has a financial advantage over her two challengers in the 48th Senate District race.

May, D-Syracuse, reported receipts totaling $179,449 in the 32-day pre-general election period — more than the $11,472 raised by Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, the Republican challenger in the race. Conservative candidate Justin Coretti filed a no-activity statement, meaning he did not raise or spend money in the filing period.

May's campaign spent $211,343, nearly 18 times more than Abbott's $11,852 in total expenses. The incumbent Democrat also has more cash on hand, $149,168 to $45,267 for Abbott.

The New York State Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the state Senate Democrats' political arm, transferred $92,500 to May's campaign. She also received $86,949 in donations.

Her top donors included two of her colleagues, notably Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, whose campaign gave $11,800. State Sen. John Liu's campaign also donated $11,800.

Several unions also contributed to May's campaign, including Communication Workers of America District One PAC ($8,300), the New York State AFL-CIO ($2,500) and the Public Employees Federation ($2,000).

Abbott, R-Skaneateles, received donations from two top central New York Republicans. U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign donated $2,500, while Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon's Macpac gave $2,000.

Teamsters Local 317, which endorsed Abbott over May in the state senate race, donated $1,500 to the GOP candidate's campaign.

The filings show that neither major party is overlooking the contest. May and Democrats have enrollment numbers on their side — there are over 26,000 more Democrats than GOP voters in the new 48th district, which is comprised of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County, including the city of Syracuse. But Republicans are hoping that a favorable political environment could help them flip this seat.

Coretti's candidacy does complicate the Republicans' plans in this central New York district. He defeated Abbott in the Conservative primary, meaning she would not have a crucial line in the general election against May. According to his campaign finance reports, Coretti did not spend any money on his primary election win.

Voters in the 48th district will decide on Nov. 8 whether Abbott, Coretti or May will represent them beginning in January. May is seeking her third term as a state senator, while Abbott and Coretti are running for state-level office for the first time.