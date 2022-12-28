May, prepping to represent Cayuga County in NY Senate, plans Auburn presence

If there is a community event in Auburn or Cayuga County, there is a good chance state Sen. Rachel May will be there.

May, D-Syracuse, won reelection in November to represent the 48th Senate District. For the first time in more than two decades, all of Cayuga County is in one state Senate district.

"I hope that I can make that be to the advantage of the county because I think it's important," she told The Citizen.

Beyond taking an active role in representing her district, May plans to maintain a presence in Cayuga County. With her previous district, she had a staffer assigned to Madison County. In her new district, she expects to have an outreach person in Cayuga County. She is also looking at either setting up an office in Auburn or renting a space that can be used a few times every week.

May also has a youth advisory board that helps her address issues important to young people. She will be recruiting young Cayuga County residents to join the panel.

Her local legislative priorities include tackling a longstanding problem affecting the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Because of the state's outdated education aid formula, city schools have received less funding. While the state should fully phase in the foundation aid formula in next year's budget, May knows that the formula remains a challenge for Auburn.

State Sen. John Mannion, who has represented parts of Cayuga County for the past two years but will have a new district beginning in 2023, introduced a bill designed to help high-need, low-cost-per-pupil school districts like Auburn. May said she will pick up that legislation and continue pushing to secure fair funding for Auburn.

May wants to boost transportation in central New York, especially with Micron's plans to build a massive computer chip manufacturing facility in Onondaga County. She is a supporter of bus rapid transit, which is being implemented in Syracuse. Bus rapid transit provides faster service and its proponents believe it can help connect those living in poorer neighborhoods to better job opportunities.

If May gets her way, bus rapid transit wouldn't be limited to Syracuse. She hopes to extend it beyond the city to other parts of central New York, including Auburn.

Water quality is another priority — it was a focal point during her successful reelection campaign and has been part of her agenda as a state senator. She has already met with the Owasco Lake Watershed Association and hopes to continue her advocacy in support of water quality initiatives. She has introduced bills to improve water quality and is exploring a statewide strategy to combat harmful algal blooms.

Housing is also part of May's legislative agenda. Affordable housing, she says, "is in crisis everywhere." With Micron planning to create 9,000 jobs in Onondaga County, there will be a need for more housing. She is introducing bills to make it easier to build affordable housing. Those bills would address zoning and the approval processes for constructing new housing.

When she is not in Albany, she will be in Syracuse, Auburn or another part of the 48th district. She acknowledged it was a challenge during the campaign to tell people about her presence in the district because she was also introducing herself to new areas and voters who weren't familiar with her style of representation.

"I take a very hands-on approach and I try to be there to really be present and talking to people," she said. "I hope I will get invitations from lots of community groups and different municipal organizations and whoever wants to talk to me. I hope that they will reach out."