May spends on TV ads in Auburn-area NY Senate race against Abbott, Coretti

State Sen. Rachel May is spending a lot of money and running TV ads in the 48th Senate District race.

May, D-Syracuse, spent $96,106 in three weeks, according to her 11-day pre-general election filing. Her largest expenditure was $40,252 to The Parkside Group, a New York-based political consulting firm, for TV ads.

May's campaign has paid for TV ads that highlight her work in the state Senate and criticize Republican challenger Julie Abbott.

May raised $42,383 in the latest filing period. She received $5,000 donations from the New York State AFL-CIO and the political arm of the New York Hotel Trades Council. She has $95,194 cash on hand for the final stretch of the campaign.

Abbott, an Onondaga County legislator who lives in Skaneateles, raised $21,600 and spent $18,242. She received $11,800 from the New York State Laborers PAC and smaller donations ($500) from the Onondaga County Republican Committee and Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick's campaign.

Abbott's largest expenditures included a $11,000 transfer to the New York State Senate Republican Campaign Committee. The purpose of the transfer wasn't disclosed. Her campaign also spent $5,390 on yard signs.

She has $49,126 in the bank with a week to go until Election Day.

Conservative candidate Justin Coretti has not filed an 11-day pre-election report. He has filed no-activity statements in previous fundraising periods, meaning he has not raised or spent money.

May has the financial advantage and Democrats outnumber Republicans in the 48th district, which includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. The cities of Auburn and Syracuse are in the district.

The candidates' fundraising and spending does not include outside involvement in the race. Democratic and Republican groups have been sending mailers to voters in the 48th district. Abbott has been the target of mailers paid for by the New York State Democratic Committee. The Senate Republicans' campaign arm has sent at least one mailer urging voters to "retire Rachel May" on Election Day.