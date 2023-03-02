AUBURN — State Sen. Rachel May went back to school on Thursday.

May, D-Syracuse, toured Seward Elementary School with Melissa O'Donnell, the school's principal. She also met with administrators, parents, students and teachers for nearly an hour to discuss the district's funding needs.

Auburn school officials are pleased that the district will receive full foundation aid from the state. However, they have long criticized the state aid formula because it shortchanges the district.

"Our kids have gone without for a long time," said Jeff Pirozzolo, Auburn's superintendent. "This is a good first step because we're still way below where we need to be."

Pirozzolo's points were highlighted by two eighth-graders, Alivia Aubin and Sean Ringwood. Aubin, who is a student at Auburn Junior High School, told May that more funding is needed to boost the district's arts programs. Specifically, she said the auditorium at her school is in need of improvements.

With those upgrades, Aubin said the school can "showcase our growing musicians."

May is a proponent of the arts and pledged to work with the school district on securing state funding for the music program. She also noted that she has introduced a bill that would ensure music education is offered in all New York schools.

"I really feel that music, art, dance, theater, those are really, really important," she said. "We tend to think about reading, writing, math as the fundamental skills that we need to get ahead in life. But I think the arts are how we get to be the people we want to be."

May expressed support for Ringwood's request — that more funding is needed to bolster the school district's science and technology programs. Ringwood, who is also a student at Auburn Junior High, hopes that the school can expand its home and careers offerings by providing more space for cooking classes.

Additional state aid would also support the district's ongoing social-emotional learning efforts. Michele Hopp, a social worker at Auburn Junior High School, touted the benefits of these programs. Every $1 invested in social-emotional learning, she said, generates an $11 return.

"We're investing in our youth," Hopp said.

May was reelected in November to represent the 48th Senate District, which includes all of Cayuga County. She told The Citizen in December that her top priorities included addressing the flawed aid formula.

At the start of the roundtable discussion, May shared a story about one of her colleagues, state Sen. Robert Jackson. Jackson walked from Harlem to Albany twice to advocate for increased state school aid funding.

While she acknowledges the specific problem affecting Auburn, she also celebrated that full foundation aid will be provided to the school district.

"We are finally going to get the amount of money that we're supposed to be at according to the law," she said.