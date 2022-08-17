McCarthy for Wells: Top House Republican endorses in CNY GOP primary for Congress

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has made an endorsement with less than a week to go until the primary election in the 22nd Congressional District.

McCarthy is supporting Steve Wells, a Cazenovia Republican, over Brandon Williams in the GOP primary. Wells and Williams, a Cayuga County Republican, are vying for the nomination to succeed GOP U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is retiring at the end of his term.

In a statement, McCarthy encourages Republicans in the 22nd district, which is comprised of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, along with a small part of Oswego County, to vote for Wells on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

"As a criminal prosecutor and local family business owner, Steve Wells has the experience to address skyrocketing inflation, rising violent crime, and Biden's failed border policy," McCarthy said. "Steve Wells will keep this seat red in November and help House Republicans stop Joe Biden's far-left agenda."

The endorsement is the latest indication that House Republicans believe Wells is the best choice for the 22nd district. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Republicans, is running TV ads in support of Wells in the Syracuse area.

Wells, who was a criminal prosecutor in Texas before co-founding American Food and Vending Corporation in Onondaga County, launched his campaign for Congress after the district maps were redrawn in May. He quickly received the endorsements of the four Republican county chairs in the district.

In nearly three months as a candidate, Wells has focused on combating inflation, addressing crime and taking action to secure the southern border. These issues are featured in the TV ads he has released within the last several weeks.

Wells has been criticized for his stances on other issues, such as his belief that abortion rights should be left up to the states. He has also faced questions about whether he will support Donald Trump for president in 2024. He says he will vote for the Republican presidential nominee, but falls short of endorsing Trump for the job.

But McCarthy's endorsement sends a clear message — that House Republican leaders believe Wells has the best chance of winning the central New York congressional seat. He has already won the support of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, an upstate New Yorker who is the House Republican Conference chair.

"I am truly honored to be endorsed by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy," Wells said. "Republicans need to take back the House and put a check on Joe Biden's failed far-left policies. I look forward to working with Leader Kevin McCarthy to pass conservative policies that make central New York safer and more affordable."

Democrats have the enrollment advantage in the 22nd district — there are 21,000 more active Democrats than GOP voters, according to the state Board of Elections. But Democrats also had more voters in the last Syracuse-area district and that didn't prevent Katko, a Republican, from winning four terms in Congress.

If Wells wins the GOP nod, he will face the winner of the Democratic primary. Francis Conole is considered the favorite to win the nomination and advance to the general election in November. Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor, Chol Majok, a Syracuse city councilor, and Sam Roberts, a former state assemblyman and Onondaga County legislator, are also seeking the Democratic line.