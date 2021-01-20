McCormick won't seek Auburn City Council reelection; Kent, Cuddy plan to run

There will be at least one new Auburn city councilor sworn into office at the start of 2022.

Two-term incumbent Councilor Debby McCormick this week informed the Cayuga County Democratic Committee that she has decided against running for a third four-year term. At the same time, Virginia "Ginny" Kent, a former Auburn school board member, told the committee of her intent to run for the seat.

McCormick issued a statement Wednesday morning explaining her decision.

"Seven years ago I ran for city council because I could see the extremely difficult times Auburn was facing if change didn’t happen," she said. "We were at at crossroads. Decisions were being made that were not in the best interest of Auburn. I knew we could do better for Auburn and I think we have come a long way since. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to be part of Auburn’s amazing growth and renaissance."

McCormick and Councilor Terry Cuddy, who will seek reelection, flipped control of the five-member council, which also includes the mayor as a voting member, to the Democrats with their 2013 victories. Two seats are up for election this year.