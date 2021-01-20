McCormick won't seek Auburn City Council reelection; Kent, Cuddy plan to run

There will be at least one new Auburn city councilor sworn into office at the start of 2022.
Two-term incumbent Councilor Debby McCormick this week informed the Cayuga County Democratic Committee that she has decided against running for a third four-year term. At the same time, Virginia "Ginny" Kent, a former Auburn school board member, told the committee of her intent to run for the seat.
McCormick issued a statement Wednesday morning explaining her decision.
"Seven years ago I ran for city council because I could see the extremely difficult times Auburn was facing if change didn’t happen," she said. "We were at at crossroads. Decisions were being made that were not in the best interest of Auburn. I knew we could do better for Auburn and I think we have come a long way since. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to be part of Auburn’s amazing growth and renaissance."
McCormick and Councilor Terry Cuddy, who will seek reelection, flipped control of the five-member council, which also includes the mayor as a voting member, to the Democrats with their 2013 victories. Two seats are up for election this year.
"Serving the city of Auburn as City Councilor is an honor and a true labor of love," McCormick added. "However, it is time for me to pursue other things and I will not be seeking a third term on city council. I look forward to supporting Terry Cuddy and Ginny Kent, our Democratic candidates for council this year."
Kent is a former two-term member of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education who currently works as associate director of the Cayuga Community College Foundation. Her past work experience includes directing the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Cayuga program for 10 years. She has served on the board of the Auburn Industrial Development Association, was a founding member of the Auburn Beautification Commission and is currently a Seymour Public Library trustee.
"I've found tremendous joy in serving my community over the years," Kent said in a press release. "These experiences have allowed me to meet with local business leaders and not-for-profit agencies and to gain a detailed, in-depth understanding of the complex needs of the city. I look forward to being of service to all of Auburn's citizens as Councilor."
Kent, a native Auburnian, moved back to the city in the 1990s. She and her husband, Jim, raised their children, Jessica and David, in Auburn.
Kent said her focuses would include economic development, infrastructure and protecting the city's drinking water.
"I am committed to a vision of Auburn as a thriving community that we all can be proud to call home," she said. "We are a community with tremendously hardworking and innovative people, I've been lucky enough to meet and mentor so many through my life. I know that when we work together as Auburnians, we are unstoppable."
Cayuga County Democratic Committee Chair Ian Phillips said that while the committee met on Monday to discuss this year's slate of possible candidates, it has not finalized endorsement decisions. Republicans have not yet announced council candidates.
The New York state 2021 political calendar has the primary election scheduled for June 22. Candidates can begin collecting signatures seeking to run on a party line on Feb. 23.