McNabb-Coleman eyes pre-COVID goals for Cayuga County Legislature in 2021

When her colleagues named her the 2020 Cayuga County Legislature chairperson in early January, Aileen McNabb-Coleman had some big-picture issues on her to-do list:
• The Legislature had gone more than seven months without a full-time administrator and decisions would need to come on whether to search for a replacement or actively explore different leadership structures.
• After getting the OK from voters to adjust legislative terms to bring them all into alignment, more detailed discussions about possible redistricting.
• And with an aging building infrastructure, particularly at the downtown Cayuga County Office Building, McNabb-Coleman and other lawmakers were looking to establish a long-term capital improvement plan.
It was an ambitious agenda to accomplish in a year. And it was barely touched because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which quickly consumed almost all of McNabb-Coleman's time and became the overwhelming priority for the Legislature through much of the year.
The pandemic remains a huge challenge as 2021 approaches, but the hope that vaccinations and a post-holiday season slowdown in virus-spreading activity will help bring the situation under control has the chairperson anticipating a return to some of the pre-pandemic goals she and legislators were planning to tackle.
There's no guarantee that McNabb-Coleman will be chosen as the chairperson for 2021; a vote on the selection will be part of the county Legislature's annual reorganizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
But McNabb-Coleman has expressed a desire to return the role next year, and the leaders of the Legislature's Democratic and Republican caucuses are not aware of any serious challengers.
Looking ahead to 2021, McNabb-Coleman acknowledges that dealing with the pandemic will continue to be her top priority in the beginning of the year, and she feels her experience will help the county.
"I've made a lot of partnerships in the state," she said. "And I'd like to continue to be that advocate for Cayuga County."
But she also is eager to dive into an agenda that described as "hijacked in a way" by COVID-19.
"As we settle out this crisis, we can begin to tackle other priorities," she said.
Her list includes the leadership structure for county government, which said "is going to be a huge part" of the year for legislators. She also said work on redistricting will be important, and she'd like the Legislature to get serious about capital planning.
One lesson learned from the pandemic, McNabb-Coleman said, is that county government can function well with employees working remotely, which opens up options for renovating existing office space.
"We know now we can close a building and keep running," she said.
The Legislature's majority leader, Legislator Keith Batman, D-Scipio, said the Democratic legislators discussed the chairperson selection earlier this month and were all in support of McNabb-Coleman continuing.
"Our caucus is firmly behind Aileen's reappointment," Batman said. "She's done a phenomenal job in an incredibly difficult time."
Including McNabb-Coleman, there are six Democrats on the 15-person Legislature, and Legislator Trish Kerr, a registered independent voter, has caucused with them after being endorsed by the party in the 2019 election.
There are four Republicans on the Legislature, along with a registered Conservative Party member and two more independents. One seat is currently vacant.
Minority Leader Paul Pinckney, R-Aurelius, said he does not expect anyone on the Legislature but McNabb-Coleman will be able to get enough votes to become 2021 chairperson.
"I think we're going to support Aileen," he said, adding that he believes she's done a good job leading the Legislature in 2020 amid the pandemic. "She's been transparent with us."
He said the GOP caucus has provided her some recommended changes to the Legislature's committee assignments that he hopes she'll consider.
As a result of a change that was included in the county's 2021 budget, the legislative chairperson will be paid $60,000 for the year. That's an increase from the $30,000 pay level that had been attached to the position when a full-time county administrator ran the county's day-to-day operations.
Unlike this year, the chairperson will have administrative support from two positions that are currently vacant but will be filled under the budget. An operations officer will be paid $75,000 yearly and an administrative assistant will make $55,000 annually.
McNabb-Coleman said she expects the Legislature's Government Operations Committee to begin the process of searching for candidates for those positions in January.
Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer