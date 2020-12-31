McNabb-Coleman eyes pre-COVID goals for Cayuga County Legislature in 2021

The pandemic remains a huge challenge as 2021 approaches, but the hope that vaccinations and a post-holiday season slowdown in virus-spreading activity will help bring the situation under control has the chairperson anticipating a return to some of the pre-pandemic goals she and legislators were planning to tackle.

There's no guarantee that McNabb-Coleman will be chosen as the chairperson for 2021; a vote on the selection will be part of the county Legislature's annual reorganizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

But McNabb-Coleman has expressed a desire to return the role next year, and the leaders of the Legislature's Democratic and Republican caucuses are not aware of any serious challengers.

Looking ahead to 2021, McNabb-Coleman acknowledges that dealing with the pandemic will continue to be her top priority in the beginning of the year, and she feels her experience will help the county.

"I've made a lot of partnerships in the state," she said. "And I'd like to continue to be that advocate for Cayuga County."

But she also is eager to dive into an agenda that described as "hijacked in a way" by COVID-19.

"As we settle out this crisis, we can begin to tackle other priorities," she said.

