CENTRAL NEW YORK

Michael Hunter, brother-in-law of President Joe Biden, dies

Michael Edward Hunter

Michael Hunter, a Skaneateles native who was the brother-in-law of President Joe Biden and whose family owned Hunter Dinerant in Auburn, has died. He was 72. 

According to an obituary submitted to The Citizen, Hunter died at his home on Thursday. His family described him as a "beloved father, grandfather and brother" who enjoyed water skiing and downhill skiing. 

No occupation was listed but he earned his philosophy degree at SUNY Potsdam. 

Hunter was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Louise Hunter, who owned Hunter Dinerant on Genesee Street in Auburn. The diner, which opened in 1951, was under different ownership until it closed at the end of 2022

His sister was the late Neilia Hunter Biden, who was President Biden's first wife. She, along with the Bidens' daughter Naomi, was killed in a car crash in 1972. 

When President Biden visited central New York in October, several members of the Hunter family, including Michael, attended the event at Onondaga Community College. Biden recognized Michael Hunter and others in the crowd. 

Near the beginning of his remarks at Onondaga Community College Thursday, President Joe Biden recognized the family of his first wife, the late Neilia Hunter, who were in attendance. Neilia was a Skaneateles native and her family started Hunter's Diner in Auburn.

Over the years, Biden has maintained his connections to the Hunter family and central New York. When Michael Hunter's daughter, Marren, got married in 2014, Biden attended the wedding

Biden is mentioned in Michael Hunter's obituary as a surviving family member. 

Hunter's calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Langham Funeral Home, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

