Michael Plochocki, former Onondaga County legislator, joins crowded NY Assembly race

There are other issues he hopes to work on if elected to the state Legislature. He's motivated by a desire to keep taxes down and wants to push for reforms to the recently adopted bail reform law, which has been criticized by his fellow Republicans across the state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before holding county positions, Plochocki was mayor of Marcellus for four years. Early in his career, he worked on domestic policy in the White House during President George H.W. Bush's administration. He also had a dean's fellowship in Gov. George Pataki's office.

His stint as a county legislator could benefit him in an Assembly race. Five of the towns he represented are among the seven towns in Onondaga County that are part of the 126th Assembly District. The district also includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango and Cortland counties.

Plochocki noted his past successes in campaigns. In 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 local elections, he received more votes than any other county legislature candidate in contested races. He hopes that when committees review his record that they will realize he's "electorally viable."

He has a connection to Cayuga County, which makes up roughly one-third of the district's voters. While he's lived in Marcellus and Onondaga County nearly his entire life, his family has a camp on Skaneateles Lake in the town of Niles.