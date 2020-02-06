Michael Plochocki, former Onondaga County legislator, joins crowded NY Assembly race

Michael Plochocki, a former Onondaga County legislator, is seeking the Republican nomination to succeed retiring Assemblyman Gary Finch in the 126th district.
In an interview with The Citizen, Plochocki said he began thinking about a run for state Assembly after Finch, R-Springport, announced earlier this week that he will retire at the end of the year.
What interests Plochocki about the seat is his focus on environmental issues and, specifically, water quality. As a county lawmaker, he chaired the environmental protection committee. After seven years as a legislator, he joined Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon's administration as a deputy county attorney focusing on environmental law and compliance and director of clean water initiatives.
That position, which he's held for a year, gave him an opportunity to be more involved in watershed protection issues. When he served as a county legislator from 2012 through 2018, his district included the towns of Camillus, Marcellus, Otisco, Skaneateles and Spafford. Two lakes — Otisco and Skaneateles — are also in the district.
While he enjoys his county position, he thinks he could play a more prominent role in water quality issues as a state representative.
"I'm seeing more and more every day that the real changes that need to be made to best protect our environment and our waterways here in the Finger Lakes really have to be made at the state level," Plochocki said.
There are other issues he hopes to work on if elected to the state Legislature. He's motivated by a desire to keep taxes down and wants to push for reforms to the recently adopted bail reform law, which has been criticized by his fellow Republicans across the state.
Before holding county positions, Plochocki was mayor of Marcellus for four years. Early in his career, he worked on domestic policy in the White House during President George H.W. Bush's administration. He also had a dean's fellowship in Gov. George Pataki's office.
His stint as a county legislator could benefit him in an Assembly race. Five of the towns he represented are among the seven towns in Onondaga County that are part of the 126th Assembly District. The district also includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango and Cortland counties.
Plochocki noted his past successes in campaigns. In 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 local elections, he received more votes than any other county legislature candidate in contested races. He hopes that when committees review his record that they will realize he's "electorally viable."
He has a connection to Cayuga County, which makes up roughly one-third of the district's voters. While he's lived in Marcellus and Onondaga County nearly his entire life, his family has a camp on Skaneateles Lake in the town of Niles.
"Every summer, I live for part of the summer in Cayuga County," Plochocki said.
Plochocki is the fifth Republican to express interest in the 126th district. There are two other candidates from Onondaga County: Kenneth Bush III, an attorney who served as legislative counsel to former state Sen. Bob Antonacci, and Danny Fitzpatrick, town supervisor in LaFayette and the son of Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick.
David Dempsey, a former Auburn city councilor and Cayuga County legislator, announced his candidacy this week. Cayuga County Treasurer Jim Orman said he's exploring a run for state Assembly.
Republican committees in the district will designate a candidate in the race. Cayuga County Republicans are scheduled to meet Saturday to designate candidates for races this year. The Assembly race will be discussed.
Because of Finch's decision just weeks before candidates must begin circulating petitions to qualify for the ballot, there is a possibility of a primary election in the district. If a primary is necessary, it will be held June 23.
