Micron announcement is 'October Surprise' for CNY politicians

If you are an elected official and have really good news, deliver it 35 days before an election.

That's what happened on Tuesday. Micron announced it would invest $100 billion over 20 years to build a massive semiconductor manufacturing plant in Onondaga County. It will be the largest private investment in New York state history and create up to 50,000 jobs.

When Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra delivered the news, he was joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. Two of those elected leaders (Hochul and Schumer, both Democrats) are on the ballot in November.

While the news will have an obvious economic impact, the political impact may be felt before a shovel is in the ground.

Schumer, D-N.Y, has been one of the main players in the effort to get a computer chip manufacturer to set up shop in central New York. He pushed for passage of federal legislation that aims to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing. President Joe Biden signed the bill in August.

Schumer's work on that legislation is the focus of a campaign commercial he released over the weekend — days before visiting Syracuse to help deliver the Micron news.

The announcement could give Schumer a boost in central New York, but he's not considered in danger. While he does have a Republican opponent, Joe Pinion, it's expected that New York's senior senator will cruise to reelection.

The benefits may extend elsewhere on the ballot. Depending on which poll you look at, Hochul either has a single-digit or double-digit lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin. A poll released Tuesday morning showed Hochul leading Zeldin by five points in Onondaga and Oswego counties, the former of which will host the semiconductor plant in the future. The Micron news could help her pad that lead.

There was bipartisan praise of the Micron announcement. In the 22nd Congressional District race, Democratic candidate Francis Conole lauded Schumer and Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko for their work on the federal chips legislation. Conole said in a statement that Micron's plan is "the most significant economic development in our region's history and shows what is possible when Democrats, Republicans and independents work together to solve problems and effect change."

Brandon Williams, the Republican candidate in the 22nd district race, highlighted his experience in the industry following the Micron news. He is the co-founder of a software company.

"Reindustrializing CNY is a cornerstone of my candidacy and my reason for running for Congress," he said. "Micron's bold investment in our community is only the first step in bringing manufacturing jobs and investment into central New York. My experience starting and growing technology companies has never been more relevant or necessary for defining CNY's economy and future."

However, Conole's campaign was quick to point out that Williams wrote a letter to the editor in August that described the federal chips legislation as a "corporate welfare package." Williams' campaign said he would've voted for the bill, but his concern was over how additional funding in the bill would contribute to inflation.

The impact on political campaigns may extend into 2023. McMahon, a Republican, is expected to seek another term as Onondaga County executive next year. Having this news will likely benefit him on the campaign trail against a Democratic foe.