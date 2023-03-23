AUBURN — Officials with the city of Auburn and Cayuga County detailed their strategies on potentially getting in on the opportunities represented by a potential $100 billion project.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould and Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert were among those who spoke about future plans and recent projects during the annual State of the City and State of the County events at Auburn Public Theater Thursday. One of the topics mentioned was the upcoming Micron project. The semiconductor chip company announced plans in October to invest $100 billion over 20 years to build a manufacturing facility in nearby Onondaga County. It is estimated the undertaking would create 9,000 new jobs, in addition to over 40,000 more in supporting industries.

Gould said work has begun preparing for the project, emphasizing that the Cayuga County and Auburn are "working together as a team"

"The city's been such a great partner since I've taken over. I know they did before ... I think we're working better than ever, and we have to, to get this Micron system here," Gould said, also noting his friendships with Dygert and Auburn Mayor Mike Quill.

The facility will be located in the town of Clay, with construction currently due to start in 2024. Gould mentioned that not all employees and affiliates involved with the project will be located within the area where the facility will be, and said "they will filter out in the surrounding counties."

A committee exploring how Cayuga County can capitalize on the Micron project was created last year, with subcommittees concerned with planning, housing, energy and employment and training. Gould said the groups meet regularly and report monthly to the steering committee. The county has also been in contact with people in the Syracuse area such as Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

"We will continue our networking and collaboration to ensure that our county is in the eyesight of those relocating for residence, employment and/or business," Gould said.

The chairman also discussed planned renovations to the county office building, potential improvements to the Cayuga County Fire Training Center, the county highway department replacing two bridges last year and more updates.

Earlier in the event, Dygert gave an update on city endeavors, also touching upon Micron, saying Auburn is "working hand-in-hand" with the county and Cayuga Economic Development Agency.

"We are working very hard to make sure that we are relevant in the discussion of Micron in central New York," Dygert continued. "We are pursuing a lot of different initiatives, we want to make sure that we're well-positioned for commercial development, and part of that is our appropriate investment and maintenance of our utilities."

As Auburn discusses projects with commercial developers, he said, the city has been finding more and more that "water, sewer and power are the big issues."

"We are making major investments in water and sewer, and that, I think, will serve us well in the coming years as we deal with things that spin-off from Micron," Dygert said.

He also said the Micron announcement has caused the city to have some renewed focus, energy and concentration on commercial development in neighborhoods.

"Because now we have some real opportunity. We are experiencing more interest in commercial properties that I don't think are necessarily related to Micron, it's just time," Dygert said. "I think it's our time and we're taking that very seriously, we're trying to really take a good look at how we're approaching things as far as land use goes, residential development and commercial development. We have some great opportunities out there, we're trying to put ourselves in the best position to deal with all of those."

In addition to bringing up endeavors such as the Auburn's upcoming $84 million wastewater treatment improvement project and a planned project related to sewer separation and rehabilitating Auburn's four existing combined sewer overflow treatment facilities, Dygert also talked about the city-run ambulance service that started in 2021, an initiative where all members of the Auburn Police Departments received body-worn cameras and more.

The State of the City and the State of the County presentations were hosted by the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce. Shereen Androsko, the county's operations officer, and Steve Lynch, who runs the county's Department of Planning and Economic Development, also spoke.

Before Dygert went up on stage, Auburn Mayor Mike Quill spoke during his last State of the City as mayor, since Quill said in November he doesn't plan on seeking reelection this year after four terms.

"This is my 16th and final year as mayor of Auburn and I am both humbled and pleased that Auburn residents have allowed me the opportunity to lead our great city," he said. When Quill was later finished, applause filled the theater.