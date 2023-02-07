The first person hired to work at Micron's future semiconductor chip manufacturing facility in Onondaga County was one of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's guests for the State of the Union address Tuesday.

Savion Pollard, a U.S. Navy veteran and an electrical engineering student at Syracuse University, was invited by Schumer, D-N.Y., to highlight Micron's plans to invest $100 billion over 20 years — the largest private investment in New York state history — and create 50,000 jobs, including 9,000 at the chip manufacturing plant.

Pollard's hire was announced in October when President Joe Biden visited Onondaga Community College to celebrate Micron's investment. He will work as an equipment engineer intern and learn how to maintain the equipment at the facility.

"I am hopeful for the future of Micron and the central New York region," Pollard said. "The historic investment will bring about a lot of opportunity in the area. I feel blessed that my military and engineering backgrounds have led me to be able to take advantage of this opportunity."

Schumer played a key role in bringing Micron to central New York. He led the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, a bill that includes $52 billion to support domestic semiconductor manufacturing and an investment tax credit for chip companies.

As Micron looked to build a new chip manufacturing plant in the United States, Schumer worked with state and local officials to bring the company to upstate New York. Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra credited the Biden administration and Schumer for the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act.

"Savion securing the first local job with Micron represents the start of a brighter future as the first of tens of thousands more good-paying jobs to come from this transformational project and many others spurred by the federal investments we are making to bring industry back from overseas," Schumer said.

The construction of the manufacturing facility won't be Micron's only contribution in the region. The company has committed $250 million to support a $500 million community investment fund focused on education, housing and workforce development. It has also pledged to hire 1,500 veterans, like Pollard, to work in the Syracuse area.