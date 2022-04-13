Mike Sigler kicks off campaign for Congress with $192K in the bank

Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler raised nearly $200,000 in his first fundraising quarter as a candidate for Congress.

Sigler, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the 22nd Congressional District, will report receipts totaling $192,924. His expenditures were minimal — $664.50, according to his campaign. That leaves him with $192,259 in the bank.

The total amount raised and cash on hand are higher than what Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko reported in his first fundraising quarter in 2014, the year he was first elected to Congress. Katko raised $105,650 in his first quarter and had $101,532 cash on hand. Katko, R-Camillus, is not seeking reelection in the new district.

For Sigler, his fundraising performance shows he is the right candidate for Republicans in the 22nd district.

"Winning takes a committed candidate, an overwhelming level of party support, and the resources needed to win. We have all three," he said. "Donors know this race is not just about me. It's about something bigger. It's about changing the direction Democratic leadership is taking us in. My supporters want to fix the problems and trust I'm the person to do that."

Sigler launched his campaign for the 22nd district seat in February. He is one of two Republicans in the race — Brandon Williams, of Sennett, is the other. Williams has been endorsed by the state Conservative Party.

The Republican committees in the eight-county district, which includes all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, plus portions of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties, have endorsed Sigler.

Democrats have a 50,000-voter enrollment advantage in the 22nd district, but Sigler is confident that he can win. He has highlighted his electoral successes in Tompkins County, where Democrats outnumber Republicans.

If he is elected to Congress, he pledged to fight for lower taxes, border restrictions, inflation relief and safer communities.

"Fixing these problems for central New York takes someone who has actually lived here, worked here, and dealt with the unique challenges we face," Sigler said. "I'm humbled by the outpouring of support I've received from community members and eager to represent their views in Congress."

The primary election is on June 28. If Sigler wins, he will face the Democratic nominee in November.

