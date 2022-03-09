Mike Sigler wins Onondaga County GOP endorsement for Congress

The Onondaga County Republican Committee voted Monday to designate Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler as the party's candidate in the 22nd Congressional District race.

Sigler beat out two other Republicans — Tim Ko, of DeWitt, and Brandon Williams, of Sennett — for the endorsement.

Onondaga joins the Cayuga and Seneca GOP committees in supporting Sigler, who also chairs the Tompkins County Republican Committee. It's a significant endorsement because Onondaga County has 63% of active voters and nearly 61% of active Republican voters in the district.

"We look at this as Republicans coalescing around one candidate," Sigler told The Citizen after the Onondaga GOP's endorsement meeting. "It's a humbling experience to get people into a room, to present your case and for them to say you're the person we want in Washington."

Even though the endorsement carries weight, it's possible that Republicans won't avoid a primary in the newly drawn district.

Following the recommendation of local Conservative Party leaders, the state Conservative Party endorsed Williams in the 22nd district. Williams plans to circulate petitions to force a GOP primary. The primary election will be held June 28.

Sigler, though, is confident he can win the Republican primary. He also believes he can win the general election, despite the Democrats having a 50,000-voter advantage in the new district.

As a Tompkins County legislator, Sigler highlighted his experience working with Democrats in a blue county. He thinks a lot of the issues — he specifically mentioned inflation and public safety — cut across party lines.

"The problem we're seeing is we have leadership in the Democratic Party — not Democratic voters, the leadership of the party — that is not addressing these issues," he said. "They are talking about other things. It's a little frustrating, frankly, to hear them talk. They are not speaking our language. They are not speaking the language of the voters."

The winner of the Republican nomination will face the Democratic nominee in November. There are seven Democrats in the race and all are passing petitions to secure spots on the primary election ballot.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.