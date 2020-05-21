Misso pans Conole's mailers, hints he may endorse in Democratic primary for Congress

Roger Misso criticized one of his former foes in the 24th Congressional District race and, for the first time, indicated he may endorse a candidate before the Democratic primary election in June.

Misso, a Syracuse Democrat, said in a statement Thursday that he intended to remain neutral in the primary race. He ended his bid for the Democratic nomination in March. At the time, he said the two Democrats in the race — Dana Balter and Francis Conole — would have to earn his vote.

But Misso revealed that he's been asked by "multiple people over the past 24 hours" to endorse Balter, who was the Democratic nominee in 2018. He also expressed disappointment with Conole for "negative — and demonstrably false — attacks" coming from his campaign.