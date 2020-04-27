Mixed opinions as Cuomo cancels Auburn-area NY Senate special election

John Mannion and Angi Renna were ready for the special election in the 50th state Senate District, but their head-to-head competition will have to wait a few more months.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who called the special election to fill the vacant seat, canceled the election on Friday. The decision followed the postponement of the election, which was originally scheduled for April 28, to June 23 — the same day as the congressional, state and local primary election.
The election was pushed back two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Cuomo reconsidered the plan to hold the special election. He included the cancellation in an executive order requiring the state Board of Elections to mail absentee ballot applications to eligible voters for the June 23 election.
Mannion, a Democrat, told The Citizen that he's "a little disappointed" that there will no longer be a special election to fill the seat which has been vacant since Jan. 1. But he understands why Cuomo took that action.
"We're in the middle of a public health crisis," he said. "I know the challenges for the election commissioners. I know the risk for the people that work on Election Day is difficult. This is what makes sense."
Renna, the Republican nominee, said she was optimistic about her chances if the special election was held in June. But she doesn't think the cancellation will affect her prospects.
She has heard the argument that the district lacks representation. However, she noted that there are still staffers who previously worked for former state Sen. Bob Antonacci answering phones and assisting constituents out of the Syracuse office.
As a candidate, Renna said she's supporting businesses and members of the community that need assistance.
"I'm working as an advocate to help them during the recovery," she said.
Outside of the two candidates in the 50th district race, there is disagreement over whether Cuomo made the right decision.
State Sen. Rachel May acknowledged there are staffers in the office, but expressed frustration that her neighboring district won't have representation during the ongoing economic and public health crises.
May, who represents the 53rd Senate District, said she's been speaking with federal elected leaders and officials within state government to advocate on behalf of her district. While she believes the staff can be helpful, elected officials can be better advocates in trying to help businesses, hospitals and other entities in need of assistance.
"We need as many central New York voices at the table making those decisions as we can have," she said. "Having one whole district be unrepresented is a real liability for us here in central New York."
Regarding the decision to cancel the special election, Cuomo has an unlikely ally: Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey, who has been one of the governor's main critics in state and regional politics.
Like Renna, Dadey mentioned that there are still holdovers from Antonacci's staff working in Syracuse. There's also a staffer in the Albany office, he said.
Dadey didn't favor a special election in the 50th when it was initially called because he felt Democrats would have an advantage. Now, he doesn't view it as necessary because the timing of the election — June 23 — would come after the scheduled end of the legislative session.
It's possible the winner of the election wouldn't take office until July — four months before the general election.
"It's seldom that I would agree with Cuomo on anything, but this decision certainly makes sense," Dadey said.
Beyond the timing of the election in relation to the legislative calendar, there are other reasons why the cancellation may be wise.
Dustin Czarny, Onondaga County's Democratic elections commissioner, explained the complexities of holding a special election on the same day as a primary. He said there would need to be separate sign-in tables and separate ballots for the primary and special elections. For absentee voters, election boards would need to mail out separate ballots for the elections.
It would be costly to administer the elections at a time when counties are facing budget crunches.
"I think the governor made the right decision given the resources that local governments have right now," Czarny said. "It's a tough call. I know the candidates have expended resources. But those resources for voting contacts are going to serve them in the November election as well."
The winner of the election in November will take office as the 50th district's representative in January.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
