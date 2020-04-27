Mixed opinions as Cuomo cancels Auburn-area NY Senate special election

"We need as many central New York voices at the table making those decisions as we can have," she said. "Having one whole district be unrepresented is a real liability for us here in central New York."

Regarding the decision to cancel the special election, Cuomo has an unlikely ally: Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey, who has been one of the governor's main critics in state and regional politics.

Like Renna, Dadey mentioned that there are still holdovers from Antonacci's staff working in Syracuse. There's also a staffer in the Albany office, he said.

Dadey didn't favor a special election in the 50th when it was initially called because he felt Democrats would have an advantage. Now, he doesn't view it as necessary because the timing of the election — June 23 — would come after the scheduled end of the legislative session.

It's possible the winner of the election wouldn't take office until July — four months before the general election.

"It's seldom that I would agree with Cuomo on anything, but this decision certainly makes sense," Dadey said.

Beyond the timing of the election in relation to the legislative calendar, there are other reasons why the cancellation may be wise.