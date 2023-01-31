'Mo' money: Brown off to hot fundraising start in bid for Onondaga County Legislature seat

Before Maurice "Mo" Brown began calling family and friends asking them to support his campaign for Onondaga County Legislature, he received donations.

Lots of them.

Brown, a Democrat, told The Citizen that he raised about $4,000 on the day he announced his candidacy in December — part of an impressive $18,338 haul he reported in mid-January. His likely Democratic primary opponent in the 15th district, Tim Rudd, raised $1,948. Brown holds a 7-to-1 cash-on-hand advantage, $14,766 to $1,906, over Rudd.

"As a candidate, you always have that insecurity — 'do folks like me?'" Brown said. "But I think it's a testament to the work that I have done in central New York and beyond. I know that I did a lot of good work on races. It's good to see folks paying that back. I would be lying to you if I said I expected this."

Brown is a U.S. Army veteran who deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where he served as a military police officer. He returned to central New York and earned degrees at Onondaga Community College and Syracuse University.

He has been politically active in the region. He worked for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign in New York. After a second deployment, from May 2016 to January 2017, he came back to central New York and worked on Democratic campaigns. He was on Dana Balter's team for her first congressional run in 2018 and the campaign manager for Assemblywoman Anna Kelles' election win in 2020. He also held positions with the Working Families Party and assisted other candidates, including Dia Carabajal, the chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee who ran for state Assembly in 2020, and Democratic state Sen. Rachel May.

In 2017, he helped launch Uplift Syracuse, a progressive advocacy group.

After what he described as a "chaotic" year in 2020, he wanted to take a break. He had a job with the Working Families Party and they got involved in the New York City mayor's race in 2021. In April of that year, he says he "hit a wall." He left the Working Families Party and took a job as a success coach at Onondaga Community College, one of his alma maters.

As a success coach, he helps students adjust to college life while also preparing for the next step in their education. In October 2021, he met with a student who was experiencing a problem. Centro had changed its bus schedule, so a bus that usually got to OCC at 7:52 a.m. now would not arrive until closer to 9 a.m. For this student, that meant the bus would not get her to an 8 a.m. class on time.

"In the meeting, she was like that's messed up that they can do that. Someone should do something about that," Brown recalled. "I kind of felt that personally... From that moment forward, I was looking for ways to get back and get involved in the conversation in Onondaga County, in the city of Syracuse."

Until now, Brown's involvement was focused on helping candidates, not running for office himself. But with the 15th district's current representative, Legislator Bill Kinne, not running for reelection, there was an opening.

"If anybody is going to run," he said, "it should be me. Here we are."

Brown's financial support sets him apart from other candidates running for local office. Among the Onondaga County Democratic candidates who filed, he raised the most money and has the most in the bank.

He is also well ahead of Kinne's pace when the incumbent won his reelection bid in 2021. Kinne did not raise any money, according to his January 2021 report. However, he did rake in $17,582 between mid-January of that year and the June primary. In that election cycle, he raised $27,567. Brown is already two-thirds of the way to equaling that total.

Onondaga County Democrats will meet in February to designate candidates for local races. Candidates will begin circulating petitions at the end of February. If a primary election is necessary, it will be held on Tuesday, June 27.