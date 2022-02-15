Mobile sports betting in NY: $2B wagered, tax revenue tops $70M in first 30 days

One month in, New York is the top state for mobile sports betting.

In the first 30 days of operations, sportsbooks handled more than $1.98 billion in wagers. Football was the most popular sport for bettors, with over $600 million wagered on games. More than $540 million was bet on basketball and nearly $80 million on hockey.

New York's mobile sports betting handle is a record for a state. New Jersey had the previous high of $1.3 billion in October.

GeoComply, a firm used to confirm the location of bettors, said more than 1.76 million unique accounts were used to place more than $187 million transactions.

"Over the past month, we've seen how mobile sports wagering can be an economic engine for New York, driving significant funding to our schools, youth sports and so much more," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "As this new industry continues to grow, New York will make sure we have the resources and guidelines in place to make it a success for all."

When mobile sports betting launched on Jan. 8, there were four operators — Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive (BetRivers). Three others — BetMGM, PointsBet and Wynn Interactive — entered the New York market over the last few weeks.

The popularity of mobile sports betting has also helped fill New York state's coffers. Through the first 30 days, total gross gaming revenue was more than $138 million. Mobile sportsbooks pay a 51% tax on that revenue, which means New York will get over $70.6 million in tax revenue.

A bulk of the funding (98%) will go to education, while 1% is set aside for youth sports programs and the remaining 1% will help fund problem gambling education and treatment programs. All of the license fee revenue ($200 million) will support schools.

In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the state projects that it will get $357 million in mobile sports betting revenue. By the 2026-27 fiscal year, the state estimates revenues will be $518 million.

So far, state lawmakers are pleased with New York's mobile sports betting success. State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who chairs the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, believes setting the handle record is promising for the state's mobile sports betting prospects.

"Breaking this record proves that New York was ready for mobile sports betting and we are providing our state with a new significant revenue, educational and addiction funding source," Addabbo, D-Queens, said. "It also can give us an indication of where we go from here, building upon a solid foundation especially with the Super Bowl and March Madness within our sights."

