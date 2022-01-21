Mobile sportsbooks in New York report more than $600M in bets in nine days

Mobile sports bettors in New York wagered more than $600 million in less than 10 days, according to state Gaming Commission records.

Four mobile sportsbooks — BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel — submitted weekly reports to the commission that reveal their handle (the total amount wagered) and gross gaming revenue. Caesars led all sportsbooks with a handle of $257,651,199 from Jan. 8, the day mobile sports betting launched in New York, through Jan. 16. FanDuel's handle was $200,351,885, while DraftKings reported $134,417,078 in wagers. BetRivers' handle was $10,633,672.

In the first nine days of operations, the total handle for the four sportsbooks was $603 million.

"Betting volume is outstripping even the most optimistic projections so far," said Mike Mazzeo, lead analyst at PlayNY.com, an online gambling news website. "Some of this is enthusiasm over finally getting mobile sports betting. Some of this is heavy promotion from the operators. The bottom line, though, is New York is playing in a league of its own."

The reports, which were published on the state Gaming Commission's website, include the first full week of mobile sports betting (Jan. 10-16) and the first weekend of operations (Jan. 8-9). Over the launch weekend, Caesars led with $67.4 million in bets. FanDuel was close behind with a $63.2 million handle. DraftKings accepted $38.5 million in wagers, while BetRivers' handle totaled $2.1 million.

Mobile sports betting soared last week ahead of the NFL's wild card weekend. From Jan. 10-16, the sportsbooks accepted wagers totaling $431.7 million. Caesars was tops again ($190.7 million) followed by FanDuel ($137.1 million), DraftKings ($95.9 million) and BetRivers ($8.4 million).

New York is on pace to break the monthly record set by New Jersey, which had $1.3 billion in mobile sports wagers in October 2021.

The popularity of mobile sports betting is also generating revenues. The total gross gaming revenue reported by the mobile sportsbooks was $48.2 million. The tax rate for operators is 51%, meaning the state will receive millions in revenue from mobile sports betting.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.