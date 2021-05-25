Molinaro, 2018 GOP nominee for NY governor, endorses Zeldin to challenge Cuomo

Marc Molinaro won't run for governor again, but he is supporting the front-runner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
Molinaro, who has served as Dutchess County executive since 2012, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor on Tuesday. Zeldin is seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, in 2022.
With Zeldin quickly securing endorsements from Republican and Conservative party leaders, Molinaro faced an uphill battle if he decided to run for governor. He was the GOP nominee against Cuomo in 2018. Cuomo won that race by 23 points.
Molinaro told The Citizen in March that he was considering a second campaign for governor or a run for Congress.
"The truth of the matter is we need good people who will stand up and fight for ordinary New Yorkers, and Lee Zeldin not only understands that, but has done it as a congressman and has done it in the United States Armed Services," Molinaro said Tuesday.
He continued, "This is an individual who understands the history and the value of sacrificing one's life for something greater than themselves. This is an individual who understands the history and the value of good people who simply stand firm in what they believe and stand up for the people they serve, and for that reason, I proudly endorse Lee Zeldin for governor."
The first indication Molinaro wouldn't be a candidate for governor was when Dutchess County Republican Chairman Mike McCormack endorsed Zeldin last week. McCormack is one of 35 GOP county chairs who have backed the Suffolk County congressman for governor.
Zeldin has been endorsed by chairs representing 67% of the weighted vote at the GOP convention, which will be held next year. A candidate needs over 50% of the weighted vote to win the party's designation.
There are two other Republicans seeking the gubernatorial nomination: Rob Astorino, the former Westchester County executive who was the party's candidate for governor in 2014; and Andrew Giuliani, who was an aide to former President Donald Trump and is the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
But it's Zeldin who has a major advantage in the process. He has been touring the state and already raised over $3 million. He's received other endorsements from members of New York's GOP congressional delegation and Republican state senators on Long Island.
Republicans hope to end a two-decade-long drought in statewide elections. A GOP candidate hasn't won a statewide race since former Gov. George Pataki was reelected in 2002.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.