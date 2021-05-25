Molinaro, 2018 GOP nominee for NY governor, endorses Zeldin to challenge Cuomo

Marc Molinaro won't run for governor again, but he is supporting the front-runner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Molinaro, who has served as Dutchess County executive since 2012, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor on Tuesday. Zeldin is seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, in 2022.

With Zeldin quickly securing endorsements from Republican and Conservative party leaders, Molinaro faced an uphill battle if he decided to run for governor. He was the GOP nominee against Cuomo in 2018. Cuomo won that race by 23 points.

Molinaro told The Citizen in March that he was considering a second campaign for governor or a run for Congress.

"The truth of the matter is we need good people who will stand up and fight for ordinary New Yorkers, and Lee Zeldin not only understands that, but has done it as a congressman and has done it in the United States Armed Services," Molinaro said Tuesday.