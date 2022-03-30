Montezuma appoints new clerk, taking resumes for highway superintendent

The Montezuma Town Board has brought on a new clerk, but the municipality is also looking for a highway superintendent.

Dave Corey, the town's supervisor, told The Citizen Wednesday that Marie Cronin was appointed by the board as clerk for the remainder of the year at a meeting March 15, and started March 21.

Cronin, a Montezuma resident, worked at Auburn Community Hospital for over 30 years as a web technician and emergency room secretary.

The board voted in January to start accepting resumes for its supervisor and clerk roles after longtime supervisor John Malenick and clerk June Smith left in December after they won unopposed elections the month before. Malenick was moving out of the area and Smith retired but by the time they made their respective decisions to depart it was too late for their names to be removed from the ballot. Malenick and Smith were officially elected to two-year terms that started Jan. 1.

As a result of the resignations, both the supervisor and clerk seats will automatically be up for election in November to fill the remainder of the unexpired terms. The board was able to appoint people to serve until the election. Corey was picked for supervisor by the board at a February meeting and started later that month. He previously said he planned to run for the position in the fall.

Corey said Wednesday that Cronin intends to run for clerk in November. He said the board looked at several resumes for the position.

"We thought she was the best fit for the job," Corey said.

While the municipality has gained one new official, it's also looking to find another. Corey said the town is accepting applications for a new highway superintendent. He said the current superintendent, Dustin Roach, sent in his letter of resignation earlier this month. His last day is April 7. Corey said the letter did not specify a reason for Roach's departure but it said Roach thanked town residents for electing him and he was willing to work with the town during the transition.

The town highway superintendent needs to be a Montezuma resident, Corey said, adding it would be preferred if the candidate had a commercial driver's license or was willing to get one. Corey said candidates can send in resumes in the next two weeks. The highway superintendent will also be up for election in November and it's hoped those pursuing the seat will run.

Those interested can send resumes to the town clerk at 8102 E. Dock St., Montezuma. For more information, email the town supervisor at montezumasupervisor@outlook.com.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

