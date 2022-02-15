Montezuma town board appoints new supervisor

The Montezuma Town Board has chosen a new supervisor.

Town resident David Corey was appointed to the position by the board at its meeting Tuesday night. He is set to begin Monday, Feb. 21. In January, the board opted to begin accepting applications for its supervisor and clerk positions.

Longtime supervisor John Malenick and clerk June Smith stepped down from the roles in December after winning unopposed elections the previous month. The board previously said Malenick was moving out of the area and Smith retired but by the time they made their respective decisions to leave, it was too late for their names to be taken off the ballot. As a result, Malenick and Smith were officially elected to two-year terms that were intended to begin Jan. 1.

Due to those resignations, both posts will automatically be up for election in November to fill the remainder of the unexpired terms as the board was able to appoint people to serve until the election. The board also noted in January the town sought resumes to cover two spots on the town planning board, since married couple John and Carol Fordyce resigned.

Shortly after Tuesday's meeting started, the board went into executive session. After about 15 minutes, they came out and appointed Corey. Board member Joel Glimpse said the board would be expanding their search for a clerk until their March meeting and said anyone interested could apply.

Corey said after the meeting that he formerly worked at Robinson Concrete for decades and was treasurer at Freedom Baptist Church in Auburn for over 20 years, but said he doesn't have any political experience. He talked about why he wanted to pursue the supervisor position.

"It became available, and I'm retired now, so I've got time to spend on stuff like this, Before, I didn't have time," he said.

He said his goals were to "to keep it the way it is, keep it the small town that it is and be helpful to people." Corey also said he planned to run for the supervisor role in the November election.

Lee Brew, Montezuma's deputy supervisor and interim supervisor, said before the meeting the board received three applicants for the positions. Interviews were held Feb. 10, with Corey interviewing for supervisor and another person interviewing for clerk. Another person interviewed for both supervisor and clerk, but later withdrew from consideration.

Brew also said before the meeting the board would discuss the supervisor role during executive session. The state Committee on Open Government previously said open meetings law requires discussions on filling elected office vacancies be held in public view. Brew said after the meeting most of the executive session was spent discussing another topic but added the supervisor discussion should have been held "out in the open. It was my error for doing that.

"There was nothing adverse about it," he said. "It should have been done on the floor," Brew said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

