Moravia firefighter in line for Cayuga County Legislature seat

When the Cayuga County Legislature holds its organizational meeting on Tuesday, it will start the night with 14 members and likely end it with 15.
Legislators are expected to vote on the appointment of Moravia resident Mark Strong as the District 9 representative, filling a vacancy created last fall. Tuesday's agenda includes the official swearing in of the newly appointed lawmaker, should his nomination be approved.
Charlie Ripley resigned as District 9 legislator at the end of September so he could return to his role as town supervisor in Summerhill, where he served multiple terms before running and winning election for the county Legislature in 2017. Former Summerhill Supervisor Susan Stout stepped down in the fall for health reasons, and the town's board appointed Ripley to replace her.
The Legislature's District 9 includes the towns Summerhill, Sempronius, Moravia and Niles. With the seat vacant for the past three months, the 15-member body essentially had an automatic "no" vote for all of its resolutions, a situation that nearly impacted some close votes.
Ripley's resignation came too late for the open seat to be put on the ballot in the 2020 general election. Options for the Legislature include leaving the seat vacant until the next general election in November 2021, appointing someone to fill the position until the next general election or holding a special election.
Because Ripley was part of the Legislature's Republican caucus, the full body agreed to allow the Republicans to nominate a replacement. After a vetting process that included having the nominee meet with Democratic legislators, Strong emerged as the choice, said Paul Pinckney, the Legislature's minority leader.
Strong is a member of the Moravia Fire Department and has served on the Cayuga County Fire Advisory Board. Pinckney said Strong is a retired corrections officer who has not been involved in local politics.
Strong's lack of elected office experience is not a concern for Pinckney.
"Actually, he comes with no baggage," Pinckney said.
Strong could not be reached Monday for comment. The District 9 seat is up for election in November.
The Legislature will also select its 2021 chairperson at Tuesday night's meeting. Legislature Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who held that job in 2020, has said she would like to continue in that role this year. No other candidates for the position have come forward publicly.