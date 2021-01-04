Moravia firefighter in line for Cayuga County Legislature seat

When the Cayuga County Legislature holds its organizational meeting on Tuesday, it will start the night with 14 members and likely end it with 15.

Legislators are expected to vote on the appointment of Moravia resident Mark Strong as the District 9 representative, filling a vacancy created last fall. Tuesday's agenda includes the official swearing in of the newly appointed lawmaker, should his nomination be approved.

Charlie Ripley resigned as District 9 legislator at the end of September so he could return to his role as town supervisor in Summerhill, where he served multiple terms before running and winning election for the county Legislature in 2017. Former Summerhill Supervisor Susan Stout stepped down in the fall for health reasons, and the town's board appointed Ripley to replace her.

The Legislature's District 9 includes the towns Summerhill, Sempronius, Moravia and Niles. With the seat vacant for the past three months, the 15-member body essentially had an automatic "no" vote for all of its resolutions, a situation that nearly impacted some close votes.