More COVID-19 cases at Onondaga County elections board delays vote count two weeks

Because of a cluster of cases involving employees at the Onondaga County Board of Elections, the opening and counting of about 30,000 absentee ballots have been delayed until after Thanksgiving.
Dustin Czarny and Michele Sardo, the county's election commissioners, said Monday that seven more employees have tested positive for COVID-19. There are now eight cases among their staff, including the first case announced on Friday that led them to shut down the absentee ballot canvass.
With employees in isolation due to their positive test results and more quarantined, the canvass won't resume until Monday, Nov. 30. The commissioners hope that will be enough time for the positive cases to recover and the other employees to be released from quarantine.
The board's office will be closed this week.
"We are essential workers and we hope to be cleared to go back to work sometime Monday," Czarny said. "What that will mean, though, is we are not going to be doing the absentee ballot counting. We believe that a lot of the people that were going to come in to watch will also be in quarantine as well."
The absentee ballot counting in Onondaga County has already faced delays because Angi Renna, a Republican candidate in the 50th state Senate District race, sought to impound the ballots and have a state Supreme Court judge oversee the canvass. Renna, who had a 7,228-vote lead over Democratic candidate John Mannion on election night, has seen her lead shrink as absentee ballots are counted in Cayuga and Onondaga counties, both of which are in the district.
Before Onondaga County suspended its canvass on Friday, Renna's lead was down to 3,786 votes with about 30,000 absentee ballots to count in Onondaga County.
Czarny revealed Monday that there is an agreement between the Mannion and Renna campaigns to restart the canvass on Nov. 30 and to limit the number of observers in the count. During the canvass in Cayuga County, both campaigns had multiple observers at a table.
The suspension of the absentee ballot count means that Onondaga County will miss the statutory deadline to certify the local election results, which is Nov. 28. The county elections board has been in contact with the state Board of Elections about their situation.
"They have their deadlines, too, so they expect the counties to certify when they're asked to certify on the political calendar," Sardo said. "But they've been very helpful with us because of everything that we're going through right now."
One thing the county board will do is partially certify the local presidential election results. That's needed because the electors will meet in December to cast New York's 29 electoral votes in favor of President-elect Joe Biden. The results will be fully certified once the county completes its absentee ballot canvass sometime in December.
