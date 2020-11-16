More COVID-19 cases at Onondaga County elections board delays vote count two weeks

Because of a cluster of cases involving employees at the Onondaga County Board of Elections, the opening and counting of about 30,000 absentee ballots have been delayed until after Thanksgiving.

Dustin Czarny and Michele Sardo, the county's election commissioners, said Monday that seven more employees have tested positive for COVID-19. There are now eight cases among their staff, including the first case announced on Friday that led them to shut down the absentee ballot canvass.

With employees in isolation due to their positive test results and more quarantined, the canvass won't resume until Monday, Nov. 30. The commissioners hope that will be enough time for the positive cases to recover and the other employees to be released from quarantine.

The board's office will be closed this week.

"We are essential workers and we hope to be cleared to go back to work sometime Monday," Czarny said. "What that will mean, though, is we are not going to be doing the absentee ballot counting. We believe that a lot of the people that were going to come in to watch will also be in quarantine as well."

