More COVID-19 cases in NY prisons, groups urge Cuomo to release high-risk inmates

In March, a former Auburn Correctional Facility inmate tested positive for the coronavirus after being transferred to a western New York prison. The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union representing the state's correction officers, told The Citizen that at least two dozen employees quarantined due to possible exposure to the positive case.

With an increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in state prisons, a coalition of criminal justice advocacy groups called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to release incarcerated individuals who are at high risk of serious illness if they contract the virus.

Seniors, people with chronic health conditions and those who are immunocompromised could have severe symptoms of COVID-19. Cuomo has been asked about whether he will release some inmates from state prisons to prevent the spread of the virus, but he hasn't made a decision.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said there was "nothing new" to report.