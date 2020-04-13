More employees, inmates sickened as COVID-19 spreads in NY prisons

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Inside prisons across New York, there is an increasing number of employees and inmates who contracted the coronavirus.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported on Monday that 581 employees and 139 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. That's up from 319 employees and 55 inmates one week ago.

So far, three inmates and one employee died after contracting COVID-19.

DOCCS hasn't revealed which correctional facilities have positive cases of the coronavirus. It also hasn't detailed how inmates are isolated if they have the virus. The Citizen requested that information in an email to DOCCS Monday. But the agency responded by directing the newspaper to a COVID-19 report page on its website.

While the agency's website does include information on its response, it doesn't explain how inmates are isolated if they test positive. It does say that inmates who are tested don't report for their work programs and are isolated until their result is known. If it's positive, they are quarantined for 14 days.

Inmates in isolation or quarantine are given surgical masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to DOCCS. The general population is allowed to use state-issued handkerchiefs as maks.