More than 60 percent of applicants denied New York's rent relief

Manhattan Democratic Sen. Brian Kavanagh, who carried the rent relief bill, said the initial criteria was created to ensure the neediest New Yorkers received assistance.

“We’ll want to understand better why people were found ineligible,” Kavanagh said, adding that perhaps the applicant wasn’t rent burdened prior to the pandemic or they received enough government aid to disqualify them for rent relief. “We’re going to be looking for better ways to measure whether the amount of resources that have been allocated in each county is proportionate to the need in that county.”

Typically, the greatest rent burden resides in the downstate communities where a tenant might be lucky to find a studio apartment for $1,500 per month (average monthly rent varies greatly depending on what part of New York City or outside suburbs a tenant resides).

But local property owners say upstate tenants and landlords have been hit and need fiscal relief, too.

New York Capital Region Apartment Association President Deborah Pusatere said she owns about 80 apartment units throughout the area and only one of her tenants received rent relief despite a clear need.