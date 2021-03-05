Most Cayuga County-area lawmakers oppose bill to curb Cuomo's emergency powers

New York legislators on Friday approved a bill to roll back Gov. Andrew Cuomo's emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were party-line votes in the state Assembly and Senate, with Republicans opposing the legislation they called a "sham" because, they argued, that it didn't fully repeal the governor's authority to issue new orders or modify existing directives.
Four of the five lawmakers representing Cayuga County — state Sens. Pam Helming and Peter Oberacker, along with Assemblymen John Lemondes and Brian Manktelow — voted against the legislation. State Sen. John Mannion, a Democrat, was the lone member of the county's state legislative delegation who voted for the bill.
According to Democrats in the state Legislature, the bill revokes the governor's power to issue new directives and allows him to extend or modify existing directives as long as he notifies lawmakers or local elected officials at least five days before the change or extension takes effect.
If a directive is extended and a legislator or local elected leader submits a comment, the governor is required to issue a public response. Cuomo's office is also required to establish a searchable database of all the executive orders that remain in effect.
The bill also gives the state Legislature power to end a state disaster emergency by concurrent resolution.
The state Legislature voted last year to grant Cuomo extraordinary powers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has used that authority to issue dozens of orders, including a statewide mask mandate and emergency regulations for certain businesses.
With Cuomo facing pressure due to his administration's withholding of data revealing the true number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, there were growing calls to strip him of his emergency powers.
But many Republicans don't think the bill approved Friday goes far enough. Helming, R-Canandaigua, complained that the legislation allows Cuomo to keep his powers, although it is subject to legislative oversight.
"This bill is a disgrace," she said. "It gives the governor everything he wants, and nothing that New Yorkers need."
Oberacker, R-Schenevus, also criticized the legislation. He thinks the measure comes up short because it allows Cuomo, who is also under investigation for sexually harassing two former aides and another woman, to remain in charge during the pandemic.
"The businesses, schools, churches, and local governments in my district that have been looking for answers regarding the never-ending edicts, mandates and restrictions coming from the governor will still have the same questions," he said.
Assemblyman John Lemondes panned the bill and Assembly Democrats for not stripping Cuomo of his "extraneous emergency powers." He accused the Democratic conference of shutting out Republicans, who have attempted to rescind the governor's emergency powers through various amendments over the past several weeks.
"Plain and simple, Assembly Democrats have failed all New Yorkers and used this week to secure political power," Lemondes, R-LaFayette, said.
As the only supporter of the bill in the state legislative delegation, Mannion, D-Geddes, emphasized the need to get the truth. He criticized the Cuomo administration's lack of transparency and efforts to stonewall lawmakers and the public seeking information about the pandemic response.
With the passage of the legislation on Friday, he said checks and balances have been restored.
"There will no longer be unilateral actions without legislative oversight," Mannion said. "This new framework will continue to protect New Yorkers with appropriate legislative input and approval. Revoking the governor's power marks a turning point in the pandemic, with a return to normalcy within sight."
