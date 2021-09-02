Most Cayuga County reps oppose extending NY eviction moratorium

There has been bipartisan criticism of the state's distribution of the rent relief aid. While the assistance has been available for months, less than 10% of the $2.7 billion pot has been disbursed.

Hochul, who was sworn in as governor last week after Andrew Cuomo's resignation, has said she wants to expedite the distribution of rental assistance. Her office is working with state lawmakers and local governments to encourage landlords and tenants to apply, and she will add more staff to process rental assistance applications.

Through the rental assistance program, funds can be used to cover up to 12 months of back rent, up to three months of additional rent payments and up to 12 months of late electric or gas utility payments.

"I want the money out now," Hochul said last week.

But Republican legislators argue that the eviction moratorium, which has been in place since last year, won't help solve the problem. Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, a Lyons Republican, called extending the moratorium "unacceptable."

"We shouldn't be forcing landlords to suffer like this by prolonging the inevitable which will only hurt tenants in the long run," he said. "We should be trying to help tenants get back on their feet and back to work."