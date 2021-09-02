Most Cayuga County reps oppose extending NY eviction moratorium

The state Legislature voted on Wednesday to extend New York's eviction moratorium through mid-January, a move opposed by most state lawmakers representing Cayuga County.
The eviction moratorium expired on Tuesday, but Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a special legislative session to extend the protections. The new expiration date is Jan. 15, 2022.
State Sen. Pam Helming, a Canandaigua Republican and ranking member on the Senate Housing, Construction and Community Development Committee, panned the measure. She believes that the state should focus on distributing $2.7 billion in rental relief assistance instead of extending the moratorium.
"In our area and across the state, it's the mom-and-pop rental property owners who are the hardest hit," she said. "They are our neighbors. They want to keep their tenants in their homes but they need to be paid. When small property owners suffer these destabilizing losses, they can't afford to keep their properties."
Another Republican, state Sen. Peter Oberacker, agreed that extending the eviction moratorium is the wrong approach. He believes it will draw out an "impending housing disaster."
"It is time to get our state back on track, get people back to work, and make property owners and renters whole — this bill fails and will compound financial issues for all," Oberacker said.
There has been bipartisan criticism of the state's distribution of the rent relief aid. While the assistance has been available for months, less than 10% of the $2.7 billion pot has been disbursed.
Hochul, who was sworn in as governor last week after Andrew Cuomo's resignation, has said she wants to expedite the distribution of rental assistance. Her office is working with state lawmakers and local governments to encourage landlords and tenants to apply, and she will add more staff to process rental assistance applications.
Through the rental assistance program, funds can be used to cover up to 12 months of back rent, up to three months of additional rent payments and up to 12 months of late electric or gas utility payments.
"I want the money out now," Hochul said last week.
But Republican legislators argue that the eviction moratorium, which has been in place since last year, won't help solve the problem. Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, a Lyons Republican, called extending the moratorium "unacceptable."
"We shouldn't be forcing landlords to suffer like this by prolonging the inevitable which will only hurt tenants in the long run," he said. "We should be trying to help tenants get back on their feet and back to work."
Assemblyman John Lemondes opposed the extension, but he also criticized the special session and how it was handled. He said the text of the rent bills wasn't available until 2:45 p.m. Wednesday — hours before the vote.
State Sen. John Mannion is the lone member of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation who supported extending the eviction moratorium.
Mannion, D-Geddes, acknowledged that the eviction moratorium "cannot go on indefinitely," but he supported the extension because of Hochul's commitment to distribute the rent relief funds.
"There is money available and free legal assistance," he said. "I implore all renters and landlords in Onondaga and Cayuga counties who are experiencing a hardship to apply for rental assistance immediately."
