Motivated by the people, Dana Balter wants to 'fight for what's right' in Congress

"Making sure that there are lots and lots of opportunities for people who live in every part of our community to contribute to the work that we're doing so that their expertise comes to bear on the policymaking process and their needs and priorities are always at the forefront," she said.

There are stark differences between Balter and Katko. Before she ran for office in 2018, she organized rallies urging him to oppose certain Trump administration policies and she criticized his refusal to participate in open town hall meetings where voters could ask him about any issue.

When she became a candidate, their disagreements on issues ranging from health care to the economy were evident. But she thinks their biggest difference isn't limited to one policy issue. It's about why they want to be a member of Congress.

"I talk all the time about the values that drive me, the idea of dignity, access and opportunity for every person," she said. "I am running because of this core set of values that drive the way I see the world and how I understand what it means to be part of a democratic community and how we're responsible to each other and how we can all work together to make life better."